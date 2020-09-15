Louis Vuitton will be selling these face shields that protect you from coronavirus and the sun for $1,300

With mask-wearing becoming a part of our everyday lives during the coronavirus pandemic, many brands around the world have adapted to the current situation and are manufacturing their very own personal protective equipment (PPE) to pair with our daily outfits.

Luxury brands too, have jumped on the bandwagon, with Burberry releasing their £90 (S$158) face mask just last month.

And now, French fashion house Louis Vuitton is set to take the PPE game further with their latest product.

It recently announced the launch of the LV shield as part of its 2021 Cruise Collection, and the item will reportedly sell for US$961 (S$1,300), according to media outlets such as Vanity Fair and the New York Post. However, Business Insider and Vogue reported that the price has yet to be released.

Living up to its name, the face shield features gold studs engraved with the LV logo and has an elastic monogrammed strap for users to wear around the head.

But wait, that's not all. The face shield can also be flipped up so it transforms into a visor, and the clear covering automatically transitions to a dark tint in sunlight. According to some reports, it's able to protect users from harmful UV rays.

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

However, for those who are planning to buy the fashionable face shield, the Singapore government has stated that face shields may only be worn for particular situations or groups of people. This includes children who are 12 and below or people with health conditions who may have difficulty wearing face masks for a long period of time.

But that doesn't mean you can't still use shields though. One can still wear it in addition to a face mask for added protection, or to prevent your mask from getting wet. And if you happen to have $1,000 to splash out on one, you know where to look.

The LV Shield will be available for purchase online from Oct 30.

