Louis Vuitton welcomes actress Deepika Padukone as its first Indian House ambassador

Louis Vuitton welcomes Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone into their A-list ambassador family through its latest Dauphine bag campaign.

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's new campaign.

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

The award-winning actress has over 30 feature films under her belt such as the box office hit Piku, Padmavaat and Gehraiyaan. She is also a jury member for this year's 75th Cannes Film Festival that is well underway.

Padukone, who is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, is the first Indian to be signed as a House ambassador by the Maison but this isn't her first partnership with the luxury brand — she made an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière's Pre-Fall 2020 campaign.

In this new campaign, Padukone is joined by Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone as well as Chinese film powerhouse Zhou Dongyu.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton's new campaign.

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Zhou Dongyu in Louis Vuitton's new campaign.

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Each star was photographed by Ethan James Green against a blue and white gradient backdrop to capture their bright, elegant and powerful essence — much like the bag in hand.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.