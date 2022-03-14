This made my day: Daughter buys LV bag for mother who felt she 'didn't look good enough' to enter store

Affected by her mother's comment about not looking good enough to enter a Louis Vuitton store, a young woman took to fulfilling her mother's wish of owning a bag from that luxury brand, albeit 10 years later.

TikTok user Minxchen uploaded a video last Sunday (March 13) sharing an anecdote from her childhood about going window shopping with her mother and how she had pointed to a bag that she really fancied.

"I told her we should go in and take a look. She said no because she didn't look good enough to enter the store," Minxchen wrote in the video.

#love #family #surprise#fyp #sgfyp #smallbusiness ♬ original sound - Min @minxchen_ I just know I work really really hard while schooling in poly and running my home based business because I never wanted them to feel otherwise about themselves again. I've grown so much throughout this journey and they're the reason why I'm here today. They were my pillar of strength in everything I do. I hope they're proud of me because I'm so lucky to have the best parents :") #mother

"I told myself I'll never make my mum feel that way when I can be independent."

Fast forward 10 years later, she was finally able to make her mother's wish come true — by bringing the latter into the Louis Vuitton store and surprising her with a bag.

In the video, the middle-aged woman is seen unwrapping the box gleefully, and hugging her daughter to thank her for the gift.

Minxchen's video has garnered almost 100,000 views, along with many heartwarming comments sharing the joy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

The young woman also thanked netizens for their encouraging comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

In January, another TikTok user sprung a surprise on her parents, sending them off on a staycation so they could repaint the house and install an air-conditioner in her parent's bedroom.

claudiatan@asiaone.com