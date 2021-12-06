'Lousy food and expensive': Food Junction at Bugis closes for good but netizens don't seem to be too upset

This year hasn't exactly been the best the F&B scene, with many well-loved establishments shuttering. And it seems like food courts aren't spared either.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 3), local food court chain Food Junction announced that its Bugis Junction outlet has permanently ceased operations, but did not reveal why.

Apart from thanking customers for their patronage over the years, Food Junction also added that diners looking for other alternatives can check out The Food Place by Food Junction at Raffles City instead.

The food court, which was located on the third floor of the mall, was home to a variety of stalls including Formosa Delights, Soup Master and Hao Jia Ban Mian & Fish Soup.

While the closure is a saddening piece of news, it seems like many netizens aren't too upset by the food court's closure.

A few people have brought up the quality and price point of the food, saying that it was expensive and unappetising.

Others lamented about how the confusing layout of the food court made it difficult to navigate.

However, there are some people who shared that they have some fond memories of the food court.

Back in July, the outlet had to temporarily suspend its dine-in operations after breaching Covid-19 safe management measures.

