Popular rooftop bar Loof announces closure after nearly 17 years

Though it will only be temporary, the closure of Singapore's first standalone rooftop bar, Loof, will probably still be a tough pill to swallow for its regulars.

Announcing the news on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday (Dec 1), the bar, which is located at Odeon Towers, cited "upcoming building renovations" as the reason for the closure but said they will be returning once they find a new location.

The bar also took the opportunity to thank its patrons for their continued support.

"Right from the get-go, Loof was conceived as the place to celebrate local culture in all its wonderful idiosyncrasies. Eighty-six DJ parties, 69 'merlions', two chicken wing eating competitions and one lawyer's letter later, we are deeply heartened to see how the #supportlocal movement has taken root."

Loof also teased a "final hurrah" on New Year's Day.

Its last day of operations will be on Feb 22, 2021.

The rooftop bar was first established in 2005 as a tribute to local culture and colloquial conversations — hence its name, derived from a Singlish play on the word "roof".

Serving Southeast Asian cuisine and beverages, including beers and whiskies, Loof touts itself as the place for creatives like local artists, designers and musicians to mingle.

Loof's closure comes amid a slew of F&B closures, including 22-year-old bar The Penny Black, American-style diner The Beast and Bishan Park cafe Grub.

Address: 331 North Bridge Rd, Odeon Towers Rooftop Singapore, Singapore 188720

