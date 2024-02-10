Love is in the air: Romantic Valentine's Day dinners and experiences in Singapore

As February approaches, so does the season of love, and with it comes chocolates, flowers, candles, dinners — the works! Romance is taking over the air in Singapore, and we’re finding ourselves against the perfect backdrop for intimate dinners and unique experiences, making Valentine’s Day an occasion to cherish.

Made with love, especially for you, here’s a guide for folks seeking a candlelit dinner or an adventurous couple looking for something out of the ordinary.

Mosella

Experience an idyllic Valentine's Day retreat amidst the lush surroundings of Pan Pacific Orchard where you’re promised an enchanting affair. Mosella becomes the quintessential destination for the occasion with an exquisite five-course menu (S$98++ per pax) charting the narrative of love through culinary artistry.

Upon arrival, ladies are greeted with a red rose, whilst the experience is taken up a notch with each dish serving as poetic ode to romance. Highlights include the artfully balanced "Love at First Sight" featuring foie gras "panna cotta", "The First Kiss" with a delicate hamachi and green apple tartare topped with Oscietra Imperial caviar, as well as "Falling in Love" sporting a poached Atlantic lobster, and the luxurious "Kiss Me Under the Stars" showcasing MB5 Wagyu beef tenderloin. Beyond food, the multi-sensory dining experience charms with its ambiance, featuring panoramic views, and live music.

Mosella is located at Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540. The Valentine’s Day Menu is available on 14 and 17 February 2024 for dinner (6pm-10.30pm), priced at S$98++ per pax. Wine pairing available at an additional S$98++ per pax. Book here.

Vue

Available exclusively on Feb 14, 2024, celebrate the essence of love against the backdrop of one of the city's most breathtaking views at Vue. For a night of romance that will undoubtedly be etched in your memories forever, delight in a four-course menu curated just for the occasion.

Expect the likes of a shared Seafood Platter featuring Brown Crab with Oscietra Caviar and Blue-Fin Tuna Tataki with Uni, Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallop crowned with Queen Kaluga Caviar or the bolder Oven-Roasted Australian Spatchcock. For mains, the Burgundy Chicken Breast, Lamb Tallow Aged Alfonsino, or Beef Duo featuring A5 'Kokuou' Emperor Black Wagyu and Grilled USDA Black Angus Short Ribs never disappoints.

End on a sweet note with the Pink Vacherin, a delicate creation of raspberry lychee adorned with a pink grapefruit spiral and finished off with strawberry meringue.

Vue is located at OUE Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049321, p. +65 8879 0923. The Valentine’s Menu is available on 14 February 2024 5.30pm-7.30pm (S$588 for 2 pax) 8pm-10.15pm (S$688 for 2 pax). Wine pairing available at an additional S$150 per pax. Book here.

15 Stamford

This Valentine's Day, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is set to create an extraordinary experience. At 15 Stamford, indulge in a romantic five-course dinner complemented by an acoustic live band performance to enhance the evening's ambiance.

The culinary journey includes highlights like Mebachi Maguro featuring Oscietra Caviar, a delightful Carabinero Prawn on a bed of pearl couscous, the Rainbow Trout with salmon roe and sea urchin emulsion as well as the Satsuma Wagyu Beef Strip Loin with fresh truffle.

Sweeten up the deal with the Chocolate Cremeux served with lingonberry ice cream. As part of the celebration, couples will receive a welcome drink, a mini bottle of Billecart Salmon Brut Champagne, and a stalk of rose to kick off the romantic evening.

15 Stamford is located at 15 Stamford Rd, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. The Valentine’s Day Dinner is available on 14 February 2024 for dinner, priced at S$356++ for 2 pax. Wine pairing available at an additional S$108++ per pax. Two seatings at 6PM to 8PM and 8:30PM to 10:30PM. Book here.

The Grand Lobby, Raffles Hotel

Create unforgettable moments this Valentine's Day at Raffles Hotel Singapore, where romantic retreats and gastronomic escapades await you at The Grand Lobby. Delight in the exclusive Chocolate Afternoon Tea, a curated experience featuring inventive chocolate creations crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Tai Chien Lin.

Dig into gourmet chocolates sourced from around the world, including the Dominican Republic and Central America's coastal Belize. The menu boasts delights such as Bahibe Chantilly with Cacao Pulp, Hukambi Sea Salt Cremeux, Opalys Vanilla Raspberry Profiterole, and Tulakalum Cocoa Nib Tartlet.

Accompanied by savoury finger sandwiches, blini and signature homemade scones, including a specially prepared 68per cent dark chocolate scone. Enhance the occasion with the Champagne Indulgence, offering a glass of bubbly and a complimentary handcrafted pastry.

The Grand Lobby at Raffles Hotel Singapore is located at 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. The Chocolate Afternoon Tea runs from 5 February-7 March 2024, priced at S$98++ per pax. Champagne pairing available at an additional S$33++ per glass for Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut and S$43++ per glass for Billecart-Salmon Champagne Rosé. Book here.

Tribal

Discover romance at Mondrian Duxton's newest rendezvous, Tribal, a woodfired grill delivering an unrivalled culinary experience with self-sourced produce in an intimate communal ambiance. Exclusively to Feb 13 and 14, Tribal swaps its regular menu for a captivating 5-course extravaganza, complemented by an optional wine pairing.

The culinary journey kicks off with enticing starters, featuring flatbread with abura miso butter and Belon Oysters imported from Uruguayan Black River Royale Caviar. For the main course, indulge in choices like Rose Wine glazed Black Pork, Santori Organic Kampung Chicken with a Thai gai yang glaze, or opt for the Japanese A5 Wagyu Striploin (additional S$68) from Seo Farm.

To share over romantic conversations, the delectable sharing rice pots are perfect, available in either Wild Mushrooms or Seafood variations. In true Valentine's spirit, conclude your meal with an Amaou Strawberry Crumble dessert and take home sweet memories with complimentary chocolate Bon bons from Mr. Bucket's Chocolaterie.

Tribal is located at 83 Neil Road, #01-07, Singapore 089813. The Valentine’s Day Dinner is available on Feb 13-14, 2024 for dinner, priced at S$238++ for two pax. Wine pairing available at an additional S$108++ per pax. Book here.

Chijmes

Chijmes welcomes the month of love with the enchanting Garden of Love experience, offering a delightful blend of dining, shopping, and lifestyle experiences. Adorned with exquisite Valentine’s Day decorations, the venue invites visitors to capture romantic moments against the backdrop of the charming décor.

The Garden of Love at Chijmes also introduces starry dome dining, providing an intimate setting for couples to enjoy a three-course Mexican or Spanish menu with two drinks. Also look forward to exclusive Valentine’s Day specials and promotions from various F&B outlets.

Additionally, participate in the Fortune Gachapon with a minimum spend of S$58 at Capitol Singapore or Chijmes, and stand a chance to win prizes worth S$8,888, including a hotel stay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. For those seeking the gift of flowers, a minimum spend of S$28 in a single receipt at Chijmes allows redemption of a specially curated bouquet worth S$38.

Chijmes is located at 30 Victoria St, Singapore 187996. The Garden of Love runs from Feb 2-24, 2024. The Dome Dining Under the Stars runs from Feb 2-18, 2024, 5.30pm-10pm at The Lawn, priced at S$158.22 for two pax. Book here.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

For a bold and exciting Valentine's Day celebration, W Singapore — Sentosa Cove offers a unique alternative to traditional festivities. Embark on a night of romance by opting for the glamping-themed "Your Ultimate Valentine's Getaway" package, featuring a private in-room tent where couples can cuddle and celebrate their love with a 37.5cl bottle of Veuve Clicquot. Lovebirds can also explore a different kind of glamping experience under the stars, enhanced by delectable bites from WET DECK and a fruit platter for added sweetness.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove is located at 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374. “Your Ultimate Valentine’s Getaway” is available on Feb 14, 2024, priced at S$469++ for two pax, inclusive of a tent, WET Deck platter for two pax, fruit platter, and a 37.5cl bottle of Veuve Clicquot. For more information visit the website.

Candlelight Concerts

Whats more romantic than a candle-lit ambiance and music serenading us into pure bliss? Immerse yourself in timeless melodies, as Candlelight's Valentine's Day Special brings you the magic of live, multi-sensory musical performances from the greatest love stories of our time, like "Romeo and Juliet" and more.

The tentative programme features a selection of romance-inspired classical pieces, including iconic compositions such as Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's, True Love Waits by Radiohead, and Can't Help Falling in Love with You by Elvis Presley. Enhance your experience with an optional glass of Prosecco (S$15), adding an extra touch of sophistication to your night. Secure your tickets now for a romantic evening filled with classical music and illuminated by the gentle glow of candles.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft Romeo and Juliet and more runs on Feb 14, 2024, at Chijmes Hall 30 Victoria Street, #01-28 Chijmes, Singapore 187996. Tickets are priced from S$73.50. Book here.

Caviar

Elevate your Valentine's Day with the enchanting Aphrodisiac menu at Caviar, serenaded by a traditional harp and locally-sourced ingredients. The menu kicks off with the whimsical Le Amuse Bush (Wink) as a prelude to a candlelit adventure. Next, indulge in the symphony of flavours presented in dishes like Engorgement by Oyster Zinc Boost, featuring Hyogo Oyster, Champagne Beurre Blanc, and Panchenko Baerii Caviar.

Whist other highlights include Fleshy Succulence, Fertile and Waiting, Hooked and Loaded showcasing Monkfish Cordyceps Duxelle Dashi Beurre Blanc, crowned with Panchenko Persicus Caviar, and Smooth Operator featuring luxurious Foie Gras with Quince & Fig Gel. Don't miss the sweet elixir of "Love Potion No.9" combining White Peach, Oolong Tea, Rose Champagne, and Rhubarb.

Caviar is located at 390 Orchard Rd, Palais Renaissance, B1, #07, Singapore 238871, p. +65 9888 1217. The Valentine’s Day menu is available on 13 & 15 (dinner only), and 14 (lunch & dinner) February 2024, priced at S$148++ (5-course) and S$188++ (7-course). Wine pairing available at an additional $88++ (4 wines), $108++ (5 wines). Book here.

Tigerlily Patisserie

Cap off your Valentine's Day dinner at home with a touch of sweetness from Tigerlily Patisserie's Vday Entremet Box. Renowned for their seasonal cakes and bake bundles, Tigerlily Patisserie the Entremet Box is tailor-made for special moments. Chef Maxine presents Pinky Promise, a heart-shaped delight perfect for the occasion, featuring a luscious centre of pink guava cubes nestled in a ruby peach compote, encased in a pastel pink yogurt mousse outer layer.

The treat is gracefully adorned with almond crunch. This delectable treat is available individually or bundled with a mini version of the Pink Guava and Pear cake. The latter boasts pink guava cream and jelly with cubed fresh pears, all enveloped in elderflower liqueur pear mousse. It's the perfect ending to a romantic evening, adding a touch of sweetness to your celebration at home.

Tigerlily Patisserie is located at 350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598, p. +65 8887 0988. The Valentine’s Day treats are available for orders Feb 10-19, 2024 (online) and Feb 14-20, 2024 (in-store), priced at S$13 for individual pieces and S$23.80 for the Entremet Box.

Krispy Kreme Donuts

Elevate the sweetness of your Valentine's Day with Krispy Kreme's delightful heart-shaped dough-notes, infusing romance into every bite! Savour these scrumptious treats that are sure to make your date swoon with joy. Choose from the delectable Choco Lot, packed with love in a chocolate glazed dough-note, or opt for the Berry Love, offering sweet strawberry notes.

For a burst of colour and flavour, the Colour My World variant features delightful and vibrant toppings. Get yours now and ensure you spark love in the most delicious way this Valentine's Day!

The dough-notes are available from now till Feb 14, 2024, at all Krispy Kreme outlets across Singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.