Love all things vintage? Marketplace at rooftop of Bugis carpark to start in November

After waving goodbye to Peace Centre in January, vintage clothing store Resurrack is back.

But this time, in a slightly different format.

No longer a brick-and-mortar store, Resurrack is set to open a marketplace at the Bugis Street Market rooftop carpark on Nov 2.

And the best part is this isn't a one-off event.

From Nov 2 onwards, this vintage marketplace will operate every weekend from 3pm to 9pm.

The vintage clothing store made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (Oct 9).

"Resurrack is opening Singapore's first ever vintage carpark marketplace, and we can’t wait to finally share it with you guys!" the caption read.

If you're a sucker for all things vintage, this weekend event should be right up your alley.

Think vinyl records, thrifted clothes and retro toys.

With more than 50 vendors, you can also expect live performances from local artistes, interactive activities and food stalls.

Resurrack has yet to reveal more details on the vendors at the time of writing.

If you do lose your bearings in search of the marketplace, just keep an eye out for the unavoidable all-red building along Bugis Street.

In a separate social media clip shared on Thursday, Resurrack admitted that the idea of a carpark marketplace was something they stumbled upon.

And the team thought: "Why not give it a shot?"

Since then, it's been months of planning and preparing for the grand opening in early November.

It seems as if Resurrack is looking to resurrect (see what we did there?) Singapore's vintage scene.

With this reimagining of its concept, it hopes to provide a marketplace experience "like no other".

So what do you say, up for a visit to the marketplace?

Address: 261 Victoria St, Singapore 189876

Opening hours: Weekends only, 3pm to 9pm. Starts on Nov 2

