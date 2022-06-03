Love bagels? Here are 8 of Singapore’s best bagel purveyors

There are moments when a crispy baguette or slabs of sourdough don't quite cut it. For bread that's denser, offers a touch of sweetness and, frankly, is more fun to eat, there's the bagel. Originating in Poland's Jewish communities, the hand-shaped and yeasted bread - which is boiled in water for a short stint before being baked - is a culinary staple in New York and Montreal, and can be found in numerous other places worldwide.

Singapore has its own share of notable bagel establishments, including long-time favourites and newer home-based businesses. Whether you like your bagels slathered in classic cream cheese or gussied up with local ingredients and flavours, here are some of our top spots.

Able Bagel

Perhaps Singapore’s most popular home-based bagel purveyor, Able Bagel was born during 2020’s circuit breaker period. They offer an assortment of bagels, inventive bagel sandwiches such as the Hambagel and the Cheddarpeno and homemade cold brews. The bagels are rolled by hand, boiled and baked fresh daily, and have a toothsome bite while still remaining soft and pillowy. You can also secure the goods at one of their regular pop-ups, with previous residencies including Maxi Coffee Bar and Jekyll & Hyde.

+65 8874 2286

Two Men Bagel House

As one of Singapore's OG bagel joints - with locations at Holland Village, Tanjong Pagar and Novena - Two Men Bagel House has been keeping the city-state well-fed with their highly Instagrammable bagel sandwiches since 2014. Those who enjoy classic flavours can get the Lox, which has smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese and all the requisite fixings. For something unique, try the Fowl Mood (tea-brined turkey, kombu salad and yuzu kosho sour cream) or the Hogwarts (tamari pork, fried egg, salted mustard greens and plum jam).

103 Irrawaddy Road, #01-04, Singapore 329566, +65 6251 6601

16 Enggor Street, #01-12, Singapore 079717, +65 6509 4125

17D Lorong Liput, Singapore 277731, +65 6235 5159

Schmear by Monument Lifestyle

Formerly available at their old Quayside Isle outpost, Schmear's beloved New York-style bagels can now be found at Monument Lifestyle's two central outlets. The chewy treats are made the traditional way - hand-rolled, kettle-boiled and baked to perfection - and have a crusty exterior and fluffy interior. Choose your fighter from options including plain, sesame, cheddar and cinnamon raisin, and pair your selection with spring onion, sun-dried tomato and garlic or herb cream cheese. They also serve a range of hefty bagel sandwiches.

75 Duxton Road, Singapore 089534, +65 8792 8849

21 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168651, +65 8950 8724

Beigelhaus

A fresh face on the scene – they just opened in April this year – Beigelhaus is a Muslim-owned establishment in the CBD that doles out gargantuan bagel sandwiches. Items on the menu include the Corned Cow (corned beef brisket, gherkins and yellow mustard); Pink Loxy (cured salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, tomato confit and apple and fennel salad); and vegetarian-friendly Burrata (burrata, tomato confit and Italian basil). They also offer creative schmears such as roasted honey garlic butter and kaya cream cheese.

144 Robinson Road, #01-02, Singapore 068908, +65 9027 1332

Choice Cuts Goods + Coffee

Easties, this is where you can get your bagel fix with a side of sweet tunes and vibes. Choice Cuts Goods + Coffee is a record shop, co-working space and café all rolled into one and serves some delicious bagel sandwiches. Offerings include the NYC Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel, which is a hearty breakfast pick to fuel you up for the day ahead; the Aussie-inspired Smashed Avocado Vegemite Cream Cheese Bagel; and the funky PB&J Banana Rice Krispies Bagel, which is ideal for those with a sweet tooth (or who consider themselves a kid at heart).

446 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427659, +65 8112 9004

Baker’s Bench

This popular bakery in the Outram Park neighbourhood, which specialises in various sourdough bakes, boasts a solid bagel menu. The large, rustic and golden-brown bagels you’ll find here are of the sourdough variety, which gives them a subtle tang and pleasant depth of flavour you won’t find at many other places. Their options run the gamut from plain and everything to cranberry walnut and cinnamon raisin. Our personal pick? The Cheezy Mess, which comes crowned with a salty and scrumptious cheese crust.

6 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089820, +65 9457 1593

Onalu

If you’re in the City Hall area and the bagel cravings hit hard, make a beeline for Onalu. Bagel sandwiches are the name of the game here, with popular picks including the Bogogi Beef (bulgogi beef, sunny side-up egg and Korean slaw); Cheesy Chicks (crispy chicken, tomatoes, fresh greens and spicy mayo); and Porter’s Belly (Portobello mushroom, sunny side-up egg, tomatoes, fresh greens, garlic aioli and caramelised onion jam). Do note that they’re currently closed for upgrading works, but are slated to reopen in late June 2022.

60 Stamford Road, #01-11, Singapore 178900, +65 8268 5900

Wild Honey

Although Wild Honey is better known as an all-day brunch spot serving multi-cultural breakfast favourites from around the world, we know of patrons who flock here specifically for their hand-rolled sesame bagels - which are available to be enjoyed on the premises or ordered in bags of six to be savoured at home. If you're dining in, go for the I Love NY: a sesame bagel with a duo of cold- and hot-smoked salmon, fluffy scrambled eggs and caramelised onions.

333A Orchard Road, #03-01/02, Singapore 238897, +65 6235 3900

6 Scotts Road, #03-K1/01/02, Singapore 228209, +65 6636 1816

26 Beach Road, #B1-18, Singapore 189768, +65 6214 3398

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.