Love, Bonito launches activewear, By Invite Only’s gender-neutral jewellery collection and fashion news to know

Love, Bonito debuts new activewear brand

PHOTO: City Nomads

We have all fallen for Love, Bonito. Now, with its acquisition of activewear brand butter., Love, Bonito is reintroducing the Singapore-based women-led brand as Cheak.

With an Asian-centric design philosophy in mind in terms of fit, colours, climate and sports activities, look forward to seven inclusive sizes from XXS to XXL, and 13 different colours.

The inaugural collection features a total of 12 styles of sports bras, leggings and biker shorts made with two fabrics, BaseCore® and BaseFlex® optimised for high-intensity and low-intensity activities respectively.

Can't get enough? There's a new collection dropping this December.

Shop Cheak's sports apparel on their website or at Love, Bonito.

New Balance's first 1906 concept store in Southeast Asia

PHOTO: City Nomads

Rooted in performance, passion, and innovation, New Balance has launched the region-first 1906 store in Singapore. From activewear to athleisure, 1906 reflects the coexistence of sports and lifestyle, including their gender-neutral apparels and sportswear staples, Uni-ssentials, as well as the most sought-after collections and collaborations.

To celebrate the opening of the store, the interactive retail concept at Ion Orchard is bringing in the latest New Balance footwear and apparel collections including the 1906R, 9060, CT302 and Teddy Santis Made in USA collection.

New Balance 1906 Concept Store is located at 2 Orchard Turn, Ion Orchard, #B4-28, Singapore 238801. Open daily 10am-10pm.

By Invite Only's new gender-neutral jewellery collection

PHOTO: City Nomads

Keeping the gender-neutral theme going, local jewellery brand By Invite Only has a little something for everyone in its latest collection.

In what they are calling The Collective Edit, expect sleek, everyday pieces that are easy-to-wear without overpowering the look. Inspired by the gap in the market for minimalistic men's jewellery, they set out to redefine the accessories industry by creating fluid designs that transcend genders and elevate personal style.

From classic studs to effortless chains and bangles, we like the Jaime series for pairing gold and silver metals, whilst the Devan ($109), and Link ($169 - $198) necklaces can be worn on their own or layered for a more eye-catching look.

Shop By Invite Only's The Collective Edit, here.

Everyday comfort in Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi 2022 fall/winter collection

PHOTO: City Nomads

Launching Nov 4, 2022, Uniqlo has joined hands with Japanese label brand Mame Kurogouchi in a new fall/winter collection. Made alongside established designer Maiko Kurogouchi, the fourth edition of the collab sees the seamless blend of fashion and comfort, with the line transitioning from innerwear to clothes.

Perfect for your winter travel outfits, the new innovative Heattech wool blend material will keep you warm while being thin enough to let you layer on top. The silk blend Heattech offers a smooth feel against the skin and adds comfort to winter outfits.

The expanded line also sees body shaper shorts, bustier, tights, and socks offered in seasonal colours of deep khaki, black, brown and more.

Shop the Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi fall/winter collection here.

Lontessa's refurbished concept store at Delfi Orchard

PHOTO: City Nomads

Luxury fashion label, Lontessa is back on the scene, after a rehaul of its studio space at Delfi Orchard. The newly refurbished concept store stays true to the brand's cultural sensibilities, continuing to spotlight its Maori heritage and values.

The brand's latest collection, Utopia - Āo Moemoeā, features casual wear juxtaposed with premium exquisite textures. Apart from housing Lontessa's made-to-order, and ready-to-wear collections all under one roof, the space also offers personalised styling sessions for folks looking to embark on a new fashion journey, as well as networking sessions every second Friday of the month from 4pm to 7pm.

Lontessa is located at Delfi Orchard, 402 Orchard Road. #02-18/19, Singapore 238876. Open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm, and Sat 10am-6pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.