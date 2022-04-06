Love at first light: Man proposes with light show made up of 150 drones

When it comes to proposals, some people really go all out. And this man wasn't an exception with his spectacular drone light show.

The grand event, consisting of a whopping 150 drones, took place in the middle of Gardens by the Bay at the stroke of midnight on March 29, according to social media posts.

The display was apparently so large that it caught the attention of passersby within the Marina Bay vicinity.

A TikTok video by the drone vendor behind it all, MIRS Innovate, posted on April 4, offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the elaborate proposal.

@mirsinnovate 150 drone light show 💫 This drone idea definitely brings an old-fashioned wedding proposal to the next level! 💍One thing is for sure: none of the proposals can top your drone light show.Contact: +65 6718 2231Email: mirs@mirs-innov.comWebsite: https://www.mirs-innov.com/drone-light-show ♬ original sound - MIRSInnovate

The drones were first set up in a nearby field. After nightfall, the drones lit up and did their magic.

The setting up of the drones. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mirsinnovate

The drones coming alive at night. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mirsinnovate

As part of the display, which was over seven minutes long, the drones formed the words "Medan" and "SG", as well as different images, including an aeroplane and a gift box, which slowly opened to reveal a giant diamond ring.

The ring emerging from the box. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mirsinnovate

The video also captured the moment when the blindfolded bride-to-be was led to the top of one of the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, where her partner got down on one knee to propose to her.

The proposal. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mirsinnovate

After the proposal, the drones formed the words "Bry loves Van" and "I Love U" before morphing into 'fireworks'.

Bry definitely loves Van. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mirsinnovate

According to MIRS Innovate's website, it would typically take approximately one to two months of planning before every drone show. This includes factors like enquiry, development, design, acquisition of permits, live testing, and the actual show.

Unsurprisingly, the massive display caught the attention of many spectators in the Marina Bay area.

One netizen, Nicole Wang, uploaded a video of the drone light show onto Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Xiaohongshu

She shared that she and some friends had been on the balcony of one of their homes when they suddenly saw the light show.

"I witnessed the whole process with my own eyes," she wrote, saying that it was truly "too romantic".

One TikTok user even filmed herself dancing with the drone light show in the background. In the captions, she wrote that she just wanted to make a TikTok but "someone is proposing behind me with drones".

This isn't the first time that a creative proposal idea has made headlines.

Last December, a man conceptualised an elaborate proposal that involved a choreographed dance to South Korean boyband BTS's hit song Dynamite. Thanks to this, he won himself a wedding banquet worth around $19,000 from Hilton Singapore Orchard.

