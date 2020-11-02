Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jemimah Wei on chasing dreams and long-distance relationships

PHOTO: Her World Online
Jemimah Wei
Her World Online

From young this has defined me: pools of ambition that I've alternatively swam and struggled in.

Terrified of waking up one day to find that I had wasted my life, I threw myself into work, trying to write my way into a life I found meaningful.

I was raised in the age of change, where Hollywood romances had started to peter out into slogans of female independence, critical essays questioning the status quo of a life lived prioritising the couple over the individual.

As a result, I saw a relationship as a likely death sentence to the pursuit of individual dreams, a lifetime of half-compromises.

Where would I find a partner who would be okay with all the things I wanted?

And yet, six years ago when I first met Shane on the eastbound train from NTU, I hoped.

The limit of Shane's "okay" has stretched beyond the limits of my expectations.

He has been by my side as I researched writing programmes, and he is the first reader and editor for any story I write, the organising principle to the chaos of my mind.

He does this while maintaining a life, a career, and an artistic practice that's separate from mine, and from our relationship.

In the past six years, my work as a travel host has taken me all over the world in short bursts - rehearsals in being apart - and yet he has never complained as I tried to figure out where my life was going.

He has been more supportive than I could've ever dreamt of.

Still, when I called him one evening last year with news of my acceptance to Columbia University School of the Arts, I was afraid.

I thought, surely this is when he goes, "Alright, I just want a girlfriend who is present, is that so much to ask?"

Instead, he asked me to marry him.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Two months before I flew, what I thought was a birthday celebration for a girlfriend turned out to be an elaborate proposal, a six-act theatrical experience based on a play he wrote.

It dawned on me that this two-year long-distance relationship I had imposed on us with my ambition was not something he secretly resented, nor something he was simply tolerating. It's something he is actively, wholeheartedly committing to.

So we are engaged, promised to each other.

But while a promise suggests future fulfilment, Shane has shown me that a relationship can have space for both parties to grow into their own person, chasing their dreams while always having a home to return to in the other.

This should be obvious, but it is not always.

Illustration of Jemimah by Shane
PHOTO: Her World Online

The distance between us is also a promise towards reunion and, although we are physically apart, we know that the endgame is in each other.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Dating/Relationships marriage Lifestyle

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES