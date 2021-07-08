Love luxury fashion labels? Dress your home in them too

Maybe you just got your BTO. Or maybe are looking to do a major revamp to the decor of your home. Whatever the case is, we’ve rounded 12 luxury fashion labels — from Cartier, Tiffany & Co. to Fendi — that you can dress up your home with.

With their emphasis on elegant design and classy aesthetic, pieces from these high-end brands are sure to satisfy even the most finicky of buyers.

Plus, do you really love these brands as much as you claim you do? Then put your money where your mouth is by getting their furniture and interior design pieces. Else, if you’re not looking to splash out, you can still look to these brands for home decor #inspo. ‘Nuff said.

1. Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

After having first launched back in 2020, Cartier is back with yet another collection of decorative creations for your home.

Here, you’ll find wooden pieces including jewellery boxes, large rectangular watch boxes and small round boxes sporting the Maison’s interwoven initials, that take shape in the form of a ribbon in its Entrelaces collection.

On the other hand, the Diabolo collection will see the Maison’s other great symbols on a miniature scale like the oiseau libéré (Freed Bird), the Cartier bellboy, the heart and the red box.

These designs are illustrated on notebooks and candle holders — boasting a timeless appeal that will add some pizzazz to your home decor.

2. Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

There’s more than meets the eye with Tiffany & Co.’s luxury pieces. Besides being known for its exquisite range of jewellery, Tiffany & Co. also has its own extensive line of homeware.

While it may be your culinary prowess that lends your kitchen its magic, your decor can also make a huge difference in how pleasurable and satisfying your time spent in the kitchen becomes. If you’re looking to revivify your kitchen, then Tiffany’s luxurious drinkware and dinnerware is a good place to start.

But it doesn’t end there, in fact, there’s also a wide selection of games and novelties refreshed with luxurious materials that are also available. Some of these include a 24K gold vermeil chess set, travel poker set and a pool set decked in the Maison’s iconic hue.

The home range is now available on Tiffany & Co’s website.

3. Shanghai Tang

PHOTO: Instagram/shanghaitang

Fans of Chinese art, culture and iconography would feel right at home with Shanghai Tang’s homewares.

Despite the use of traditional motifs such as dragons, flowers and clouds, their creations still retain modern aesthetics. You can dress your entire house in their works too as their expansive offerings include pillows, dining ware, ornaments and home fragrances.

For handcrafted jewellery boxes, look at their Lacquer collection. For fine porcelain, pay a visit to their Bone China series. Shanghai Tang has three boutiques in Singapore: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Raffles City and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

4. Missoni Home

PHOTO: Instagram/missonihome

Italian label Missoni is known for its masterful use of rich colours and sumptuous textiles. The Missoni Home line continues this style with a range of prints such as chevrons, stripes and florals.

The brand is perfect for those who aren’t shy with colour and patterns or love the cosy warmth of the Mediterranean aesthetics. Besides throws, towels, rugs and bedsheets, Missoni also does home furnishings like cushions, sofa and ottomans.

They also have a small selection of patterned table settings like mats and runners. The nearest showroom is unfortunately located in Milan or Paris but Missoni has an online store that ships to Singapore.

5. Armani Casa

PHOTO: Instagram/giorgioarmani