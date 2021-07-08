Love luxury fashion labels? Dress your home in them too

Maybe you just got your BTO. Or maybe are looking to do a major revamp to the decor of your home. Whatever the case is, we’ve rounded 12 luxury fashion labels — from Cartier, Tiffany & Co. to Fendi — that you can dress up your home with.
With their emphasis on elegant design and classy aesthetic, pieces from these high-end brands are sure to satisfy even the most finicky of buyers.
Plus, do you really love these brands as much as you claim you do? Then put your money where your mouth is by getting their furniture and interior design pieces. Else, if you’re not looking to splash out, you can still look to these brands for home decor #inspo. ‘Nuff said.
1. Cartier
After having first launched back in 2020, Cartier is back with yet another collection of decorative creations for your home.
Here, you’ll find wooden pieces including jewellery boxes, large rectangular watch boxes and small round boxes sporting the Maison’s interwoven initials, that take shape in the form of a ribbon in its Entrelaces collection.
On the other hand, the Diabolo collection will see the Maison’s other great symbols on a miniature scale like the oiseau libéré (Freed Bird), the Cartier bellboy, the heart and the red box.
These designs are illustrated on notebooks and candle holders — boasting a timeless appeal that will add some pizzazz to your home decor.
2. Tiffany & Co.
There’s more than meets the eye with Tiffany & Co.’s luxury pieces. Besides being known for its exquisite range of jewellery, Tiffany & Co. also has its own extensive line of homeware.
While it may be your culinary prowess that lends your kitchen its magic, your decor can also make a huge difference in how pleasurable and satisfying your time spent in the kitchen becomes. If you’re looking to revivify your kitchen, then Tiffany’s luxurious drinkware and dinnerware is a good place to start.
But it doesn’t end there, in fact, there’s also a wide selection of games and novelties refreshed with luxurious materials that are also available. Some of these include a 24K gold vermeil chess set, travel poker set and a pool set decked in the Maison’s iconic hue.
The home range is now available on Tiffany & Co’s website.
3. Shanghai Tang
Fans of Chinese art, culture and iconography would feel right at home with Shanghai Tang’s homewares.
Despite the use of traditional motifs such as dragons, flowers and clouds, their creations still retain modern aesthetics. You can dress your entire house in their works too as their expansive offerings include pillows, dining ware, ornaments and home fragrances.
For handcrafted jewellery boxes, look at their Lacquer collection. For fine porcelain, pay a visit to their Bone China series. Shanghai Tang has three boutiques in Singapore: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Raffles City and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
4. Missoni Home
Italian label Missoni is known for its masterful use of rich colours and sumptuous textiles. The Missoni Home line continues this style with a range of prints such as chevrons, stripes and florals.
The brand is perfect for those who aren’t shy with colour and patterns or love the cosy warmth of the Mediterranean aesthetics. Besides throws, towels, rugs and bedsheets, Missoni also does home furnishings like cushions, sofa and ottomans.
They also have a small selection of patterned table settings like mats and runners. The nearest showroom is unfortunately located in Milan or Paris but Missoni has an online store that ships to Singapore.
5. Armani Casa
Sleek, clean lines are the adjectives that first come to mind when it comes to describing the Armani Casa look. Just imagine an expensive 5-star hotel and you won’t be far.
The brand has broadly categorised their catalogue into furniture (tables, chairs, upholstery, cabinets and the like), lighting, textiles and home accessories (interior decor, tableware, cushions, rugs).
For those who don’t have a single design bone, Armani also has an interior design service to help you spruce up your space. They have an online catalogue but the nearest Armani Casa is found in Hong Kong, China and Tokyo, Japan.
6. Bottega Veneta
Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta knows that its fans love the brand’s signature Intercciato leather weaving technique. The checkered weave adds texture and a unique factor to an otherwise plain fabric or leather piece.
That is why you’ll find the Intrecciato being featured prominently in many of Bottega Veneta’s home goods that range from pillows, photo frames, placemats and coasters.
But beyond these home accents, Bottega Veneta also retails furniture including beds, tables, chairs and tableware. If you favour a sleek, contemporary decor, you’d love what the brand is offering as these pieces are an extension of Bottega Veneta’s clean and modern aesthetic.
Bottega Veneta Furniture is available to order via their boutiques, while the nearest showroom to us in Singapore is Bangkok.
7. Loewe
Whimsical, colourful and a touch of boho — these words sum up the style of Spanish luxury label Loewe, on top of its renowned leather craftsmanship (see: the Puzzle bag).
Whether you’re looking for a beach mat, blankets, photo frames or boxes to accessorise your home with, Loewe’s collection of zany decor pieces will not disappoint.
In addition, Loewe showcased a series of bags, accessories and charms based on the themes of basketry, weaving and hand quilting at 2019’s Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan, Italy.
Our favourite? The leather-knotted stone that frankly, would probably only serve as a paperweight, but it is so pretty we really can’t pass it up. Else, the collection features woven baskets, floral-studded totes and the cult favourite Gate and Puzzle bags with woven details.
Casa Loewe is available online and their nearest showroom is in Tokyo, Japan.
8. Versace
While we (occasionally) dream of living the high life as European royalty, the truth is that we’re as far from it as can be.
To help us fulfil the fantasy, however, why not opt for Versace’s rich baroque printed home decor? Spanning across categories of bed and bath, dining, living and lifestyle, you can easily adopt the luxury Italian label’s golden Medusa head as your own — whether it is with a champagne flute, a porcelain plate or fluffy towel wrapped around your body.
Much like the brand’s flamboyant style, this range of interior decor is definitely not for the minimalist who prefers a subdued, understated aesthetic. Versace Home is available at the brand’s Marina Bay Sands boutique.
9. Louis Vuitton
French luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s LV Monogram, created in 1896 by George Vuitton, is possibly the most recognisable monogram to exist thus far.
And if you, like us, can’t get enough of it, Louis Vuitton has a whole slew of monogrammed home products — including a jump rope, hat boxes and paperweights — that will satisfy this love.
That’s not all: Louis Vuitton also showcased a range of furnishings created in collaboration with artists worldwide for this year’s Fuorisalone 2019, or Milan Design Week, titled Objets Nomades.
This collection includes fantastical designs such as the petal-inspired Bulbo Chair (pictured) to vases, lamps, paravents and tables. The range is available at Louis Vuitton Island Maison in Marina Bay Sands.
10. Hermès
If you’ve ever walked by and marvelled at an Hermès store window display, you’ll know that the French luxury label is all about artistry and creativity.
This philosophy is carried into its home objects and furnishing. Hermès also has a wide range of home products, whether you’re looking for a new tray to Marie Kondo your home, a chic candleholder or even a luxury mahjong set.
The brand also sells lighting, tables and chairs to complete your home, amongst many other products. The home range is available at its Liat Tower store in Orchard Road.
11. Fendi
The Fendi home, or casa as they call it in Italian, is one that’s warm and inviting with rich tones and fabrics. Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the images on the Italian luxury label’s website.
There, you can find interior design inspiration for your home too, where the brand creates items across categories of living, dining, kitchen, bedroom, lighting and outdoor.
A common theme seems to unite them — neutral tones that complement each other to create a modern, stylish home. Furniture store Da Vinci Lifestyle in Concorde Hotel, Orchard Road, carries Fendi Casa. Else, the nearest showrooms would be in Milan, Paris and London.
12. Gucci
If you’re a lover of all things kitschy and you have an eclectic sense of style that resonates with 2019’s Met Gala theme of camp fashion, then Gucci Décor is for you.
Playing on the wild, fantastical designs that the Italian luxury label has become known for, the homeware series features products that include chairs, tableware and home scents.
You can expect a whole host of designs such as the Star Eye, Gucci’s GG monogram pattern and house animals including the lion, leopard and snake. Gucci Décor is available at its Paragon Shopping Centre store.
