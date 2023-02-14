Lovey-dovey ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Singapore

Bored of the same old flowers and dinner date? This Valentine's Day, impress your other half with a dreamy evening at Chijmes Hall, where you'll be serenaded by the talented Vocalise String Quartet. Or if your couple resolution was to get fit for 2023, then work up a sweat at PAssion Wave's kayaking tryouts!

Read on, pick an activity (or two), and bond with boo.

1. Candlelight concerts' Valentine's special

PHOTO: Candlelight Concerts

Take my hand. Take my whole life, tooooo. You may be tempted to start belting out the lyrics to all the love songs you will hear, and who can blame you? Treat bae to a special evening at Candlelight Concerts' Valentine's Day Special, featuring all the cheesiest love songs you can think of. Bask in all the romantic vibes while the accomplished Vocalise String Quartet lulls you and your date into a happy daze.

Who knows, Chijmes Hall might just become your proposal or wedding venue. Find out more here.

Located at: 30 Victoria St, #01-28 Chijmes, Singapore 187996

Date: Feb 13 to 14, 2023

2. Pair-ddling in the groves with PAssion Wave @ Sembawang

PHOTO: PAssion wave @ Sembawang

If even swamp-dwelling Shrek can find love, you can too! Try paddling with bae out in the mangroves of our lush Northern coast. Not only will you work up a sweat, you can also discover an oft-unexplored part of Singapore — think kayaking through winding and scenic flooded forests, learning about the flora and fauna there, and how the entire ecosystem functions. Find out more here.

Located at: 60 Jalan Mempurong, Singapore 759058

Date: Feb 19, 2023

3. Miniature clay art at PAssion Wave @ East Coast

PHOTO: PAssion Wave @ East Coast

How about making kawaii food clay art pieces together to deco your home? For this couple activity, let your creative juices flow: whip up (or mould) local and international food items such as a traditional kopitiam set, a Nyonya kueh platter, or even atas French pastries and a burger meal. Find out more here.

Located at: 1390 ECP, Singapore 468961

Date: Feb 18, 2023

4. Flex your green thumbs at PAssion Wave @ East Coast

PHOTO: Pexels

If you love farm-to-table concepts, then you can start experimenting for your next home-cooked meal! For this class, twiddle your green thumbs and learn how to grow nutritious microgreens at home successfuly in just a week. To continue growing your knowledge, join an exclusive Facebook group comprising other aspiring home gardeners. Find out more here.

Located at: 1390 ECP, Singapore 468961

Date: Feb 25, 2023

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

ALSO READ: Best Valentine's Day dining deals in Singapore (2023)