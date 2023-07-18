lifestyle

Lower COE premiums incoming? More quotas to be made available from August to October

PHOTO: Motorist
PUBLISHED ONJuly 18, 2023 5:04 AM

The LTA has announced that COE quotas for the next quarter (August to October) will be 11,019. This is a 5.6 per cent increase over the previous quarter (May to July).

The increase comes from the continued redistribution of the five-year COEs that are due to expire in the next projected supply peak. For this round, all 1,025 such COEs are designated for passenger cars.

Here's a breakdown of the COE supply by category:

Category

Aug - Oct

May - Jul

Adjustment

A

3,785

3,358

+ 12.7%

B

2,816

2,663

+ 5.7%

C

684

411

+ 66.4%

D

2,957

3,255

- 9.2%

E

777

744

+ 4.4%

Bidding under this quota will start on Aug 7, 2023. As a refresher, the COE quota consists of:

25per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from July 2022 to June 2023;

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2022; and

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles and redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A and Category B.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of November 2023 to January 2024 will be made in October 2023.

ALSO READ: COE prices dip across the board except for smaller cars

This article was first published in Motorist.

COEcarvehicles
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.