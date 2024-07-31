'Lowkey lacking salt': Team Singapore swimmer shows all she eats in a day at Paris Olympic Village

Most of us will never be able to step into an Olympic Games Village in our lives.

So some may wonder what the athletes eat there.

One Team Singapore athlete, swimmer Quah Jing Wen, decided to give us a peek with a TikTok uploaded on July 30 showing what she eats in a day at the Paris Olympic Games Village.

And that day happened to be the opening ceremony for the Games.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jingquah/video/7397413263509605662?_r=1&_t=8oSuqgsTWgm[/embed]

"No, there isn't a food shortage, and I haven't gotten any undercooked food! It's lowkey always lacking salt though," she pointed out in the captions.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so she made sure to fuel up at the Island Dining Hall, a smaller version of the main dining hall.

Jing Wen explained that this dining hall is much closer to where she resides.

She piled up her plate with mushrooms, scrambled eggs, mozzarella and a piece of bread.

There was also a whole table of garnishes and spreads, but Jing Wen said she only needed some salt.

"I don't usually have that much protein in the morning but because travelling around the village and to the pool takes so long, the protein keeps me satiated till lunch," she explained.

Apart from what she ate, there was also an assortment of pastries that she was eyeing but she resisted the temptation to get one (or two).

For lunch, she went to the main dining hall that was located in district one.

"This place is massive but the queues are always so long," she shared.

This dining hall was divided up into sections and for that day, Jing Wen decided to opt for some French food.

This included a beef patty, cod, rice, carrots and a salmon wellington.

Jing Wen asked her viewers if salmon wellington was a local dish in France and added that the "flavour lowkey caught [her] off guard".

"I actually had to sit back and think about it. It did grow on me later though," she said.

As it was the day of the opening ceremony, Jing Wen said she needed coffee to get her through it.

She also snacked on a protein bar and an apple in the lead-up to it.

"This is actually my first apple I've had in years so you know how hungry I was," she said.

Finally, after the opening ceremony, she and her fellow athletes headed to one of the dining halls to tuck into dinner.

Jing Wen loaded up her plate and enjoyed carrots, potatoes, fish and chicken.

In the comments, some netizens confirmed that salmon wellington is indeed a French dish.

But one French user said that she has never heard of salmon wellington before.

Some netizens were also not very impressed with the food options.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jing Wen for more details.

ALSO READ: Team Singapore swimmers all 'hyped' about Paris Olympic Village apartment

melissateo@asiaone.com