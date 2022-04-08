Lucky in life, lucky in love: How Gong Hyo-jin makes 42 look like 24

Starring in hits such as Crush and Blush (2008), Pasta (2010) and most recently When the Camellia Blooms (2019), Gong Hyo-jin is a celebrated actress that any K-drama fan will instantly recognise.

Fans of Gong Hyo-jin will have to wait for another year for Ask The Stars (2023), a television series about a space-tourist and an astronaut on a space station, where she will star opposite Lee Min-ho.

In her personal life, Gong Hyo-jin reportedly caught the bouquet at Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s highly anticipated wedding, sparking rumours that she might be walking down the aisle with her beau Kevin Oh soon.

To celebrate the K-drama darling turning 42 on April 4, we round up her best beauty tips to keep her looking and feeling her best.

Go makeup-free

On off-days, try to go makeup-free as much as possible. This is especially so if you put on makeup for work on weekdays. Take the weekends to let your skin breathe. And take the opportunity to clean your makeup brushes too.

Cold compress

Sensitivity around the eye area can cause a myriad of problems ranging from redness to swelling. When her peepers are feeling sensitive, Gong Hyo-jin takes a soaked cotton pad that has been in the freezer and places them under her eyes. Doing so helps to soothe the sensitivity and tighten the pores.

Use targeted skincare products

In your 40s, it is time to pay attention to your skincare routine (if you haven’t already) and really invest in it.

Build your skincare routine based on your needs and concerns. If you’re dealing with pigmentation and discolouration, look for actives like kojic acid and tranexamic acid. Vitamin C can help with brightening and wrinkles, while vitamin B3 (niacinamide) is an all-rounder that rejuvenates and revitalises.

And a retinol

Another skincare active ingredient to add to your anti-ageing arsenal is vitamin A or retinol. The active helps to iron out fine lines and wrinkles and prevents the formation of new ones.

Don't neglect your body

The neck, back of hands and feet are other areas on the body that can reveal your age. Take time to apply moisturiser and use scrubs with tools like loofah and exfoliating mitts to gently exfoliate dead skin.

There are also body care products that contain active ingredients such as niacinamide and retinol that you can incorporate into your routine.

Exercise, exercise, exercise

Standing at 1.73m, Gong Hyo-jin’s tall and lean frame is a result of her dedication to exercise. She once revealed that she does TRX (Total Body Resistance Exercise) with power plates and pilates to tone her abs.

Spend time outdoors

We spend most of our time cooped up indoors. However, spending time in nature has been found to have many health benefits. These range from getting more vitamin D (from sunlight) and having a stronger immunity to better focus and lower anxiety.

It is no wonder then that Gong Hyo-jin often posts photos of herself basking in the sun.

Don't forget SPF

Ultraviolet rays are the biggest cause of skin ageing so remember to slather on the SPF and don sun protective clothing, hats and sunglasses.

Get a pet

Gong Hyo-jin’s dogs Mimi and Toto are heavily featured on her Instagram. Research has shown that having a pet provides a plethora of mental and physical health benefits, including having a lower risk of heart conditions and having lower pain and stress levels.

If you can’t commit to owning a pet, you could pet-sit or visit a petting zoo from time to time.

Take time to slow down

With full, demanding schedules, it can be difficult to slow down our pace and smell the flowers. But whenever possible, take a cue from Gong Hyo-jin by spending time with your loved ones and just enjoy each other’s company by the beach or over a simple meal.

This article was first published in Her World Online.