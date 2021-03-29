Luxury accessories with every woman should invest in

Here at Her World, we cannot stress enough how important accessories are to your outfits. While shoes maketh the outfit, accessories are the ones that truly completes your look, taking it from nice to fabulous in a heartbeat.

We’ve shared how super affordable accessories can make your outfits look expensive, today we are listing down all the luxury pieces you can look to invest in for a well-rounded accessories wardrobe.

Of course, we understand that these pieces comes with a high price tag that might be painful on the pockets. However, if you strategise your spendings, purchase wisely and take good care of them, they are great investments that will serve you for a long time.

From the staple pieces that you incorporate into your daily outfits to the statement bling for a night out, here are some accessories that will prepare you for any occasion.

Watch: Cartier Tank solo watch small model, 18k yellow gold, leather, $6,500

PHOTO: Cartier

Classics never go out of style, and an iconic model like the Cartier Tank can be worn for generations. The angular creation from 1917 is very well-loved by its ardent fans that ranged from the late Princess Diana to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Watch: Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, $18,050

PHOTO: Bulgari

Bulgari’s iconic snake motif, the Serpenti, got transformed into a truly unique timepiece under the Tubogas collection. This wrist-wrapping design not only tells time but also kills two bird with one stone as a stunning spiral bracelet. Pair it with your favourite dress for a nighttime formal event.

Watch: Chanel J12, $9,200

PHOTO: Chanel

To celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019, Chanel relaunched the popular J12 watch. With the revamp came a new movement from a Geneva label Kenissi while the classic, well-loved silhouette has been retained. We reckon this is perfect for those who want a clean, unfussy design.

Watch: Santos-Dumont watch, $13,800

PHOTO: Santos

Another classic from the Cartier lineup is the Santos de Cartier watches. Similar to the Panthère de Cartier collection, the Santos watches also favour a squarish watch face except that it has a larger width. This is for those who prefer an edgier, masculine style to express themselves.

Ring: Bulgari B.zero1 four-band ring in 18 kt yellow gold, $2,860

PHOTO: Bulgari

A contemporary rendition of the brand’s Tubogas “gas pipe” collection from the seventies, Bulgari’s B.Zero1 collection was launched in 1999. Its aim? To challenge the essence of jewellery design by focusing on shape and fine Italian craftsmanship rather than precious stones.

This spiral accessory draws inspiration from the grandeur and magnificence of the Colosseum and quickly became a classic for the maison. We love the 18k yellow gold ring in the collection as the interesting four-band design is sure to pop against any outfit, without looking too over-the-top.

Ring: Niessing satellite ring, prices available in store

PHOTO: Niessing

A delicate ring can be worn individually or stacked to show off different silhouettes. In addition, unlike a statement ring, stacking multiple pieces of such rings will still be subtle and not OTT. The Satellite rings from Niessing is sleek yet the paved diamonds retain a classy, understated look.

Ring: Piaget Possession ring, price available in store

PHOTO: Piaget

Luxury watch brand Piaget first displayed its finest jewellery and timepiece collections in its salon in Geneva in 1959. In 1990, it launched Possession — a symbol of independence and freedom. The jewellery collection comprised mainly simple yet flirty rings that feature a central rotating band and brilliant-cut diamonds.

This ring, which comes in a soft pink gold hue, is a recent addition to the family and is specifically designed for the millennials. Minimal and elegant, wear this with a black pantsuit combo for a power woman vibe.

Ring: Chanel Coco Crush ring, $3,450

PHOTO: Chanel

Inspired by the maison’s famous matelassé (quilted fabric) design, the Coco Crush ring was introduced in 2015 as part of their fine jewellery collection. Seen on the likes of Asian celebrities such as Rainie Yang and Blackpink’s Jennie, this simple yet sophisticated piece adds shine (and spunk) to a classic LBD. It’s so versatile, it can even be worn to spice up a white t-shirt and denim jeans combo.

Ring: Chaumet Josephine Aigrette ring, price available in store

PHOTO: Chaumet

If you had watched hit South Korean drama Crash Landing On You, then you would definitely have spotted this ring. Kim Jung-hyun (Alberto Gu) had gotten it to propose to Son Ye-jin and later gave it to Seo Ji-hye (Seo Dan).

The Josephine Aigrette ring is rather fitting as the inspiration was said to be derived from the relationship between Emperor Napoleon I to Empress Joséphine.

Necklace: Chopard Happy Diamonds pendant, price available in store

PHOTO: Chopard

Layered or worn simply, a dainty pendant necklace is an essential jewellery item to get the coveted French girl style. The Chopard Happy Diamonds takes the necklace up a notch with the addition of a woman’s best friend.

Necklace: Carrie K Baroque Akoya pearl necklace T1 7.5mm, $2,398

PHOTO: Carrie K

The pearl necklace is a jewellery item that deserves to be passed down through the generations as an heirloom. This iteration, made by Singaporean jeweller Carrie K, is made with natural grey Akoya pearl but you can find many other iterations that fit your fancy at their boutique.

Necklace: Tiffany & Co Tiffany HardWear link necklace, price available in store

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co

Just like Cartier’s nail-inspired Juste un Clou that drew inspiration from objects around us, Tiffany & Co’s HardWear series draws inspiration from chains. As such, it is a statement piece for those who like a little edge and something less run-of-the-mill.

Necklace: Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not pink sapphire and diamond necklace, price available in store

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Harry Winston is known for the amazing use of diamonds and precious gemstones. Their diamond necklaces are especially noteworthy and we chose this particular design for its lariat-style and adornments of pink sapphires. Girly yet classy, we like.

Necklace: Chaumet Jeux de Liens Harmony Diamonds large model pendant, price available in store

PHOTO: Chaumet

Liens is another pillar in the Chaumet world and this Jeux de Lien pendant is part of the collection. Besides making an elegant piece to wear, the medallion can be personalised with engravings to make it a special keepsake or a heartfelt gift.

Bracelet: Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet small model, $4,250

PHOTO: Cartier

Does the design look familiar? Fun fact: the Juste un Clou line was inspired by nails. If you prefer a simpler silhouette, opt for this design for your staple arm-candy that you can fall back on to pair with your everyday wardrobe.

Bracelet: Tiffany & Co Tiffany T narrow wire bracelet, US$1,450

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co

First introduced in 2014 by the maison’s former design director Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Tiffany T collection is an elegant and minimal series of jewellery that features the bending of the letter T — a homage to the iconic powerhouse’s brand name. Clean, simple and elegant, this thin bracelet pairs well with everything you own.

Keep it casual by wearing it with a lace camisole top with high-waisted shorts and strappy sandals or glam it up by wearing a mini dress and heels.

Bracelet: Hermès Collier de Chien cuff bracelet, price available in store

PHOTO: Hermès

The Collier de Chien first made its appearance in 1923 as a chic dog collar for Parisian women looking to dress up their dogs. The cool design caught the eye of couturière Marie Gerber, who requested for the iconic collar to be refashioned into a belt for women.

The belt, decorated with four-faceted Médor studs and adorned with a ring, was released in 1927 to great success, which sparked the brand to adapt the iconic motif into the Hermès Collier de Chien cuff we know today. Released in 1940, it is still a classic piece that is relevant today, giving its wearer a cool punk-rocker vibe.

Bracelet: Cartier Love bracelet small model, $6,000

PHOTO: Cartier

Cartier’s love bracelet may have been recently popularised by Kylie Jenner, but the truth is that they’ve been in the market for very long — since 1969 in fact. Allegedly inspired by chastity belts of yore (yup, you heard us right), the Love bracelet was known as a “modern love handcuff”, due to the fact that it can only be fastened and released with its accompanying screwdriver.

Rumour has it, Cartier once had a policy prohibiting customers from buying Love bracelets for themselves—they could only be purchased by a couple. We love this understated piece for its versatility — it can be worn with any outfit or occasion. If you have cash to spare, wear this white gold piece stacked with its yellow gold counterpart.

Bracelet: David Yurman Cable Classic Collectino bracelet with pearls and diamonds, US$650

PHOTO: David Yurman

If you have the penchant for the statement and unconventional, give this David Yurman design a shot. The Cable design actually started its life (and legacy) as a hand-twisted wire that was shaped into a bracelet by the American jeweller in 1983.

Bracelet: Hermès Clic Clac H bracelet, $1,050

PHOTO: Hermès

If the Collier de Chien cuff is too chunky for your taste, try the Clic Clac H bracelets or the even slimmer Clic H bracelets. Both of these spotlights a simple yet effective H logo and has long been a status piece among the fashion savvy. We chose this colourway as it also features the French label’s signature orange shade.

Earrings: Van Cleef & Arpels Pure Alhambra earstuds, price available in store

PHOTO: Van Cleef & Arpels

The Alhambra motif (a four-leaf clover-shaped charm) is one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ signature design and was first released in 1968 as a symbol of luck, health, fortune and love.

The pattern was inspired by the architectural design of the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain — particularly the Moorish quatrefoil that consist of four overlapping circles that clad the arches and doorways of the palace. Made of yellow gold and mother-of-pearl, this pair of minimalist ear studs will jazz up a black jumpsuit with heels ensemble. Get the matching bracelet while you’re at it.

Earrings: Mikimoto Akoya stud earrings - 18k white gold, from US$300

PHOTO: Mikimoto Akoya

Like a little black dress, pearl studs are another quintessential fashion item that will always be in trend. Mikimoto has long been synonymous with their pearl creations, so why not invest in the best you can find?

Earrings: Harry Winston round brilliant diamond micropavé earstuds, price available in store

PHOTO: Chanel

Harry Winston’s diamond creations take another spot in our curation simply for their renowned work on the precious gemstone. Similar to the pearl iterations, these ear studs are equally timeless and versatile.

Earrings: Chanel double C earrings, $530

PHOTO: Chanel