Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Read also

Where: R&F Mall Johor Bahru, Jalan Tanjung Puteri, 80300 Johor Bahru Malaysia

AURUM THEATRE AT MID VALLEY SOUTHKEY

If you're going to give yourself a treat, Aurum Theatre at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey is where you can go all out for the ultimate luxury cinematic experience.

At RM120 and RM150 for the Getha Lux Suites, this may not be cheaper than Singapore but at least you'll get more bang for your buck.

Here's why it's so expensive: Instead of a regular seat or even a reclining one, you're paying to watch a show on a chair-bed with 100 per cent natural latex foam cushioning, USB chargers, fluffy pillows and a velvety blanket.

Those who are hygiene-conscious can relax, as the blankets and covers are changed after every session.

The hall comes with Dolby Atmos, a surround sound system that ensures cinema-goers have a more immersive experience.

Additionally, each ticket comes with an Aurum Pass which gives you access to a wide range of curated meal platters and a selection of wine and cocktails that can be eaten at an in-house gastrobar or delivered directly to your seat.

You might want to bring a friend along for this experience though — some of the seats are without armrests so it might be a little awkward being in such close proximity to a stranger.

Where: The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, No. 1, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor

TGV CINEMAS' BEANIEPLEX AT TEBRAU CITY AND BUKIT INDAH

Ever grumbled in a cinema because of cramped, uncomfortable movie seats? Or silently cursed at someone squeezing into your row because they were late?

You won't find that problem at the futuristic and comfortable-looking Beanieplex halls at TGV Tebrau and Bukit Indah.

PHOTO: TGV Cinemas

With funky adjustable bean bags where you can kick back, relax and enjoy your movie in ultimate comfort, TGV calls Beanieplex "the world's most comfortable cinema" where you can make your own rules about how you want to be seated while watching the show.

Arms splayed out? Leg propped up? Manspreading? There's no problem with sitting unglamorously at all.

You and your seating partner will be able to sit however you like as you sink into the super cosy bean bags.

PHOTO: TGV Cinemas

According to the TGV booking site, a ticket for two seats in Beanieplex will set you back by RM53.

GOLDEN SCREEN CINEMA AT PARADIGM MALL

While this one isn't a luxury experience per se (there's no bespoke service or opulent seating), Golden Screen Cinema (GSC) at Paradigm mall is one of the few places you can catch a 4DX movie for cheap.