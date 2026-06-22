Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart makes comeback as new concept, offers free mini egg tarts to celebrate

When Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts announced its closure in July 2024, fans of its bakes were devastated.

Almost two years later, the homegrown brand is back, albeit as a different concept.

In social media posts on June 18, the eatery, now known as Madeleine's, shared that it will reopen at Aperia Mall on June 21.

"After nearly two years, Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts returns with a brand-new home, a fresh new concept, and the same iconic egg tarts you've loved since 1998," the brand wrote.

"Now reimagined as a modern Macau cha chaan teng, we're bringing together nostalgic favourites and comforting Macau-inspired dishes in an affordable sit-down dining experience."

Apart from Madeleine's original Portuguese egg tarts, there will also be a new gula melaka variant.

Other menu items include bolo buns, pork chop buns and Macau-inspired "comfort food".

New concept, new owners

Madeleine's is being revived by two fans — Shatec culinary graduate Benjamin Zachary Ong, 22, and his sister Vernice Olivia Ong, 18, who is a first-year psychology undergraduate at MDIS, reported 8days in May.

The siblings had grown up eating the brand's egg tarts and were saddened by the closure.

An investor who knew how much the siblings loved the bakery connected them with the former owners, a husband-and-wife duo.

Discussions about bringing back Madeleine's began a month before the eatery's closure in 2024.

The investor and the sibling's parents are also franchisees of the Beautea beverage chain in Singapore.

The former owners of Madeleine's were initially skeptical about handing the brand over as they were protective of the brand's name and legacy. However, they eventually did so and were grateful that someone was willing to take over the business.

The sibling's parents, as well as the investor, together as co-owners invested a mid-six-figure sum into Madeleine's.

Zachary, who previously helped with operations at Beautea, now runs Madeleine's full-time as a chef. Meanwhile, Vernice juggles school with running the eatery's bakery department.

The original owners are also serving as consultants for the new concept.

26 years of history

Madeline's was founded in 1998 and operated at the same location at Tanjong Katong for 26 years before announcing its closure in 2024.

Back then, the brand only sold bakes and was known for its creamy egg tarts and Macau crispy puffs.

The owners shared that it had been a "difficult decision" to cease operations, but did so after deciding to sell the shop space.

When the brand announced its closure, many customers were saddened by the news and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One netizen said that she had patronised the brand throughout her teenage years and will be missing them.

Another expressed dismay in response to the closure.

Opening promotion

While it isn't the exact same Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts that has reopened, the revived brand is as close as one can get to having a taste of the creamy egg tarts they were known for.

The egg tarts continue to be made from scratch in-house daily, just like before.

To celebrate the opening, Madeleine's announced on its socials that it is giving away free mini egg tarts with every main course ordered.

To qualify for redemption, diners have to like and follow the brand's new Instagram account @sg.madeleines.sg.

The egg tart specialist added that they will also be absorbing GST costs.

Address: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-54, Singapore 339511

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 8pm

melissateo@asiaone.com