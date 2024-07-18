'We have decided to retire': Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart to shutter after 26 years, will cease in August

After 26 years, Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts, located in Tanjong Katong, is closing for good.

On Wednesday (July 17), the stall took to its social media channels to break the news that it "will cease operations after Aug 15".

The in-video caption read: "It is with mixed emotions that I announce the retirement of our business after 26 years of dedicated service, we have decided to retire and close the business."

"This decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration, we are confident that this is the right step for us at this point in our life," the notice read.

The owner then went on to thank both customers and employees for their support through the bakery's 26-year run.

AsiaOne has reached out to Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tart for more information.

Supporters of the business took to the comments section, expressing their dismay in response to the news.

The stall has been operating at the same location since 1998 and is famous for its creamy egg tarts, which costs $2.50 a piece or $15 for a box of six.

Their other offerings include Macau Crispy Puffs which come in two flavours, winter melon and red bean paste.

Address:198 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 436997

Opening hours: Daily, from 8am to 5pm

amierul@asiaone.com

