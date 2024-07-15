'An unforgettable ride': Celebrity chef Gaggan Anand's Ms Maria & Mr Singh at Craig Road announces closure

It has been a fantastic two-year run for Ms Maria & Mr Singh, but unfortunately, this is soon coming to an end.

The restaurant, which is located at 43 Craig Road and helmed by celebrity chef Gaggan Anand, will be shuttering its doors end August.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post on July 13.

"We're sad to announce that we will be departing on Aug 24 as we could not 'renew our work passes'," read the post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9WTRTCS2Li/[/embed]

"It’s been an unforgettable ride filled with spice, sass, and sizzle! But all good things must come to an end."



The restaurant will remain open for guests till Aug 24.

They also plan on having an "epic farewell party" and will release the details of this at a later date.

"Ms Maria and Mr Singh are packing their bags, and heading off to their next big escapade. But before that, we owe it to you, to throw one last fiesta - so stay tuned for more info!" they wrote.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ms Maria & Mr Singh for more details.

In the comments, netizens expressed their sadness over the news.

One called it "devastating news" and said it is a "huge loss" to Singapore's local food scene.

Others wished the eatery well on their new journey.

From Bangkok to Singapore

Ms Maria & Mr Singh, which specialises in Indian-Mexican food, first opened in Bangkok in 2020.

In October 2022, they opened an outlet in Singapore at Craig Road.

It was the first overseas outpost for Gaggan's Bangkok venture.

The restaurant's concept revolves around a fictional romance between a Mexican hometown girl and an Indian city boy.

ALSO READ: Honey-themed Forage Cafe at Bedok to close after 5 years

melissateo@asiaone.com