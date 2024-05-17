Madu Bakery, which started as home-based business, announces closure; last day on June 2

After a good run, Madu Bakery will be shuttering its physical store for good after two years.

Their last day is on June 2.

The cafe, which is located at Race Course Road, announced the closure in an Instagram post on May 10.

"It has been a joy serving the community with our bakes, and seeing you guys tuck into delicious flavours at our place," they wrote.

They also shared that several signature menu items such as their Cereal Prawn Croissant, Nori Jambon, Three Cheese Toast and Croquette & Kani Sando will be available till their last day.

"Come by for the last time we can sit together in our humble little cafe. Come home to Madu."

The three-year-old business, which started out as a home-based one, did not share if they would continue operating online.

In the comments, netizens expressed their sadness over the news.

AsiaOne has reached out to Madu Bakery for more details.

Madu Bakery was founded in 2021 by Indonesian chef Jocelyn Wijaya, who grew up in Singapore.

The word 'madu' means honey in Bahasa Indonesian and Malay.

"Honey is a versatile ingredient, useful in both sweet and savoury dishes. It has a simple flavour but it is capable of elevating your dish to the next level," explained an excerpt on the cafe's website.

"With this belief, we want to convey and deliver to our customers through the high-quality of food, which is simple yet delicious in taste and textures."

Founder Jocelyn had dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar store, spurring the bakery's development from its home-based beginnings to a physical venue in May 2022.

