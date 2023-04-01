Magical castles and quaint country lanes: How to explore North-east England icons

Are you ready to embark on an adventure that will redefine your idea of travel? If so, North East England is calling your name. This region is home to some of the most awe-inspiring natural landscapes and architectural wonders in the world.

But why settle for a mundane tour when you can experience these icons with a twist? Explore ancient castles that have withstood the test of time, stroll through charming towns that feel like they’re straight out of a storybook, and bask in the serene beauty of rugged coastlines and rolling hills.

With every step, you’ll be transported to a world of wonder and magic that will leave you breathless. So, pack your bags and join us on an adventure like no other, as we take you on a journey through the North East’s icons with a twist.

Reach new heights at Newcastle United Football Club

Imagine standing in the heart of St. James’ Park, the iconic home of Newcastle United Football Club, steeped in rich history and surrounded by passionate fans. But why stop there?

Take your experience to new heights with a stadium tour that will leave you breathless. With a stadium tour that takes you behind the scenes of this magnificent stadium, you’ll discover the rich history of one of England’s most beloved football teams.

But the real magic happens when you climb to the rooftop, where few have ventured before. As you ascend to a walkway 150ft above the ground, the stunning panoramic views of the city will take your breath away. You’ll feel like you’re on top of the world as you gaze out at the glittering skyline and the rolling hills beyond. And with an expert tour guide by your side, you’ll learn fascinating facts about the stadium and the city that surrounds it.

Experience Fenwick like a VIP

Fenwick is not just a department store, it’s an experience. Founded in the 1880s by JJ Fenwick, this magnificent shopping haven is a true testament to the art of luxury retail therapy. Spread across five sprawling floors, Fenwick is a destination that promises to delight and enchant all who enter.

But why not take your experience to the next level and indulge in the ultimate VIP treatment? Book a complimentary in-store or virtual Personal Shopping appointment and let the experienced style specialists guide you through the exceptional collection with ease. From fashion-forward pieces to classic staples, they’ll help you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.

Uncover the magical Alnwick Castle

Have you ever dreamt of becoming a wizard or a witch, casting spells and soaring through the air on a broomstick? Well, now you can experience the magic for yourself at Alnwick Castle, one of Northumberland’s most enchanting destinations. Step into the world of Harry Potter with a themed experience led by Lundgren Tours, an independent company that will take you on a journey through the castle’s rich history and mystical charm.

Alnwick Castle was a filming location for the first two Harry Potter films, making it the perfect place to live out your magical fantasies. Explore the nearby market town of Alnwick, with its charming streets and unique shops. Immerse yourself in the local culture and soak up the friendly atmosphere, making memories that will last a lifetime.

Travel back in time at Beamish Museum: The living museum of the North

Step back in time to a world of horse-drawn carriages, bustling markets, and quaint country lanes. A world where life was simpler, but no less thrilling. Welcome to Beamish, an award-winning attraction set in the heart of County Durham’s breathtaking countryside.

Spanning a stunning 300 acres, Beamish is a living, breathing museum that brings North East heritage to life all year round. Experience the sights, sounds, and even the tastes of the past as you explore Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian, and wartime Britain.

With every step, you’ll be transported further back in time, experiencing the past in a way that is truly unique. The atmosphere is electric, with actors and performers bringing the past to life and transporting you to another era. Immerse yourself in history with authentic shops, schools, farms, and more, reconstructed brick by brick to give you a true sense of what life was like in the North East.

Kynren – An epic tale of England

Kynren – a theatrical marvel that is sure to enchant and captivate visitors of all ages. This incredible outdoor extravaganza is a must-see experience that takes place annually from July to September. Set in the stunning County Durham, Kynren is a dazzling spectacle that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who witness it. Prepare to be transported back 2,000 years to witness legends come to life before your very eyes.

With over 1,000 cast and crew members, Kynren is a theatrical masterpiece that is brought to life through stunning visual effects, breathtaking choreography, and a mesmerizing musical score. From the Roman conquest of Britain to the Industrial Revolution and beyond, Kynren will take you on a mesmerizing voyage through history. Whether you are visiting with friends, family, or on your own, Kynren is an experience that you will never forget.

Take home memories with a glass-blowing workshop

The National Glass Centre is truly a cultural attraction with a difference. nestled within the vibrant University of Sunderland. This unique cultural attraction is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and history buffs alike, with its rich legacy of glass-making spanning centuries. From intricate sculptures to stunning stained-glass masterpieces, the collection is sure to leave you in awe.

But that’s not all – the National Glass Centre also offers a rare opportunity to delve into the fascinating history of glass in the North East. As you explore the permanent exhibition, you’ll be transported back in time to a bygone era where glass-making was a cornerstone of the community. Discover the religious, social, and industrial significance of this ancient craft, and gain a deeper appreciation for the heritage of Sunderland.

Experience breath-taking views from Durham Cathedral

Immerse yourself in over 1000 years of heritage as you walk the same paths as pilgrims, royalty, and scholars who have graced Durham Cathedral throughout the centuries. But don’t just stop at the ground level, take your adventure to new heights by climbing the narrow winding spiral staircase that leads to the cathedral tower.

With each step you take, feel the anticipation building up as you approach the summit where you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views that will leave you in awe. And if you’re lucky enough to visit on a clear day, keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of the iconic Angel of the North, standing majestically on the horizon in Gateshead.

This article was first published in Wego.