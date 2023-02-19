'Deeply disappointed': Singapore church reacts to Church of England's blessing of same-sex couples

SINGAPORE – The Anglican Church in Singapore said on Saturday (Feb 18) that it "cannot condone" the Church of England's decision to offer blessings to same-sex couples.

A statement signed by the Right Reverend Titus Chung, bishop of the Anglican Church, said that many members are "troubled" by the development.

"We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England's decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-sex unions has no biblical ground whatsoever, since scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman," it said.

But the Church added that "God loves persons of all sexual orientations", although it does not approve of this relationship choice.

The statement was also signed by the bishops of Sabah, Kuching and West Malaysia.

The Church of England voted on Feb 9 to offer blessings to same-sex couples after two days of divisive debate. However, the Church maintains its ban on same-sex marriages, and clergy members can opt not to use the prayers.

While same-sex couples will not be able to marry in the church, they can "come to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership to give thanks, dedicate their relationship to God and receive God's blessing", according to the decision.

On Saturday, the Anglican Church in Singapore said the decision will not change its position and practice, noting that Anglican churches are autonomous and do not come under the Church of England's authority.

