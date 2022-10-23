Makan your way through a day trip to Kuala Lumpur

In Kuala Lumpur for work? Maybe you’re in Malaysia’s capital city for a quick stopover before heading to one of the country’s island getaways.

Whatever the reason, if you only have a day or a few hours to spare, the best way to spend some time in KL is to makan! Here are some of my favourite must-eat spots that I recommend to my friends.

Breakfast

Jin Xuan Hong Kong

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 59, 61 & 63, Jalan SS 22/19, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🕖 7am-11pm

There are a dozen restaurants serving delicious dim sum in KL, but one of my favs is Jin Xuan Hong Kong. This chain serves the best fried salad shrimp, and you can’t go wrong with some of the classics like har gao and yong tau foo. I recommend that you don’t go too early, as there are huge crowds every morning at all of its outlets.

Village Park Nasi Lemak

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 5, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

🕖 6:30am-5:30pm

If you’re hankering for a plate of Malaysia’s famed nasi lemak, many say this is the best. It is so popular than even former Malaysian Prime Ministers and badminton champ Lee Chong Wei have dined here. The fried chicken is cooked to perfection, with sambal that truly packs a spicy kick. Expect to wait for a table.

Rawa Tosai at Sri Seenu

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 39, Jalan Dato Mahmud 11/4, Seksyen 11, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🕖 7:30am-8pm

There’s tosai (or dosa), and then there’s rawa tosai. A crispier version made with semolina, ginger, crushed black pepper, and other spices, it is perfect when dipped in coconut and spicy coconut chutney. Don’t come too late cause at lunch, they serve banana leaf rice only.

Lunch

Char Kuey Teow at Brickfields

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 19, Jalan Tun Sambanthan 4, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

🕛 12-8pm (closed on Sunday)

This little stall only sells char kway teow, and they do it really well. In fact, they have been around for three decades! My dad used to bring me here all the time growing up, and I try to stop by whenever I am in KL. Tip: order char kway teow mee for the extra wok hey, and don’t forget to order a bowl of cendol from the stall next door.

Siew Yoke at Wong Mei Kee Restaurant

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 30, Jalan Nyonya, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

🕛 12pm-3pm

Fancy melt-in-your-mouth siew yoke (roast pork)? This is one of the best places. A plate will set you back about RM20 (as opposed to RM10 at most other siew yoke spots), but the juicy meat and crispy skin will make up for the hole your wallet.

Dinner

Damansara Hokkien Mee

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 117, 119, 121, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🕕 2:30pm-1am

KL hokkien mee is very different compared to the Singapore style. Made with dark soy sauce and lard, this is a truly sinful noodle dish that you confirm must try.

Best of all, it closes at 1:30am, so if you are looking for midnight grub, then this is the place to be. It does open in the afternoon for lunch too, so if you’re still hungry after Village Park, this stall is a stone's throw away.

Heng Kee Bah Kut Teh PJ Old Town

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 16, Jalan 1/10, Seksyen 1, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🕕 4pm-10pm

Another dish that is completely different to its Singapore counterpart, bah kut teh in Malaysia is a darker soup made with dried spices and herbs.

My go-to order at Heng Kee is usually pork ribs with you tiao, or yau char kwai in Cantonese. Come slightly before dinner time so you can secure a seat.

Roti Canai at ‘Q’ Bistro

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

📍 1, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

🕘 7am-11pm

Complete the KL experience by going for a late-night mamak with friends, eating roti canai (not prata ya). Most corner shoplot mamaks with a crowd serve a decent plate of roti kosong (aka plain prata), but my brother likes to take me to ‘Q’ Bistro at Taman Tun.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.