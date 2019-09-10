Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags

Jessica Koh once had a first-world problem many working women can relate to — too many bags and too little space to house all her "babies".

In fact, the 42-year-old financial and estate planner has over 50 designer bags, and her envious collection includes brands such as Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Gucci.

While some people might chide Jessica for splurging on luxury items, these days she's making these "investments" pay for themselves, freeing up her closet space at the same time.

Jessica at a consignment drive with Style Theory Bags.

PHOTO: Jessica Koh

Since March, she's been a consignment customer with Style Theory Bags, earning between $60 and $150 each month by renting out bags she does not use.

Style Theory Bags is a designer-bag subscription service where users pay a monthly $129 fee to rent two bags for up to three months each time.

The company also allows consignors to put their luxury bags up for rental for a monthly payout in addition to maintenance and storage of the items.

However, not all of Jessica's white elephants have been accepted — a bag's condition and material are also taken into consideration by a team at Style Theory Bags.

According to Jessica, Style Theory Bags did not accept this Celine Trapeze Medium Orange Tricolour because it is made with suede, a material that is prone to wear and tear.

PHOTO: Jessica Koh

Understandably, loaning your four-figure bag out to a stranger might not sit comfortably with owners — even if said bag is insured against damage and loss.

According to Jessica, Style Theory Bags repairs minor wear and tear of her bags, and in the event of irreparable damage, she would receive a compensation determined at the start of her consignment period.

A PLATFORM TO EARN PASSIVE INCOME

From music streaming to ride sharing, it's now commonplace for people to turn towards rental alternatives for goods and services.

Especially with shrinking living spaces, loaning out personal items for a passive income (à la the Airbnb model) can be appealing for owners of luxury bags to leverage on their collection as an investment vehicle.