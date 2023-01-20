'Make mistakes, get better': Fatburger Singapore boss introduces new item following fried chicken complaint

Everyone makes mistakes, everyone has those days. And our favourite fast food chains aren't any different.

Last month, Fatburger landed itself in hot water when a customer complained about the size of his fried chicken meal on social media.

The pieces of chicken were too small for his liking and on Wednesday (Jan 18), Delish Brands, the F&B group in charge of Fatburger Singapore, gave an explanation for the mishap on TikTok.

CEO Moe Ibrahim took the heat and acknowledged the blunder.

"When mistakes happen, it sucks. As restaurant owners, we're not trying to scam anybody out of a few extra cents here or there," the 49-year-old said in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@themoeibrahim_/video/7189576191513218309?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7135660592895346178

Moe noted the news coverage around Fatburger's mistake and mentioned that the topic of chicken seems to be "very big news" in Singapore.

"Yeah, we screwed up," Moe admitted.

Fatburger did their service recovery and offered the affected customer, not just chicken but an entire meal, he claimed.

"We're going to make mistakes because we deal with fresh food and real people but we learn from our mistakes and we move on quickly," the CEO said.

The customer took to TikTok to complain about the three-piece boneless chicken meal he received. PHOTO: TikTok/Riizaan

TikTok user Riizan's boneless chicken review started the ball rolling on this issue and he confirmed that Fatburger contacted him about his complaint.

AsiaOne has reached out to Riizan for more information.

The food chain's response to the customer's complaint struck a chord with netizens who gave props to Moe for being humble enough to acknowledge a mistake publicly.

"This is the kind of restaurant that deserves support!" one TikTok user said.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Themoeibrahim_

"Make mistakes, learn from them and get better," Moe said confidently.

And since the boneless chicken pieces weren't up to scratch, it was scrapped off the menu and he introduced a new item in its place — chicken tenders.

ALSO READ: 'The chickens haven't grow up yet': Diners recount disappointing meal at Nene Chicken

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.