Malaysian chain Zus Coffee opens in Changi Airport, free coffee coming soon

Coffee lovers, this one is for you.

Zus Coffee has officially landed in Singapore, opening its first outlet here last Friday (Oct 11).

Located at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 Arrival Hall, it's an ideal pit stop for travellers looking for a caffeine fix before or after their flights.

On Oct 11, Changi Airport announced the takeaway kiosk's opening on Instagram.

It revealed that favourites like Spanish Latte and Matcha Strawberry Latte will be part of the Singapore outlet's menu.

Besides these, however, details of the complete menu have yet to be revealed. But we can make a guess based on the drinks offered in the Malaysian outlets.

Some examples are the classic espresso or more unconventional and unique options like Iced Cheese Creme Caramel Matcha.

Other unique series on Malaysia's menu include coconut and butterscotch.

Want free coffee? Stay tuned

The post also revealed that more exciting news will be on the way.

"Zus Coffee will be giving out 100 free cups of coffee soon, stay tuned to our stories for updates," the post read.

At the time of writing, no further information on the free cups of coffee has been released.

A Malaysian favourite

Regular travellers to Malaysia will be no stranger to this popular coffee chain.

Launched in 2019, Zus Coffee has grown exponentially, with more than 580 outlets in Malaysia today.

The chain also has 46 outlets in the Philippines, previously its only international market.

With this opening in Singapore, Zus Coffee enters a competitive market with other players such as Tomoro Coffee and Kopi Kenangan from Indonesia, Cotti Coffee from China, Compose Coffee from South Korea and Tim Hortons from Canada.

Address: 10 Airport Boulevard, Arrival Hall, Level 1, Singapore Changi Airport, Terminal 4, Singapore 819665

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 10pm

ALSO READ: Tomoro Coffee launches $0.88 promo; latest in wave of Indonesian chains entering Singapore

amierul@asiaone.com