Tomoro Coffee launches $0.88 promo; latest in wave of Indonesian chains entering Singapore

Hands up if you are a self-proclaimed caffeine addict.

If so, Tomoro Coffee's arrival to the local coffee scene might be music to your ears.

The Indonesian coffee chain officially launched its first Singapore outlet in National University of Singapore (NUS) last month, at level two of NUS Business School Hon Sui Sen Memorial Library.

But before rushing down to NUS, it might be best to first download the Tomoro app.

Take a minute or so to register yourself and voila, you'll have a voucher that'll get you any regular size beverage for just $0.88.

Do note that this voucher is only valid for seven days.

Alternatively, you can share a referral code with your friends and receive an $0.88 voucher once they complete their first orders.

Indonesian coffee revolution

Tomoro Coffee is just the latest in a wave of Indonesian java chains that have arrived on our shores, the others being Tanamera Coffee, Kenangan Coffee and Fore Coffee.

Tanamera Coffee aside, the three other brands launched their first outposts in Singapore within the last six months.

Kenangan Coffee opened its first Singapore outlet last September and sold more than 1,500 drinks on its first day of operations, as reported by The Straits Times.

Fore Coffee also fared well on its Singapore debut, selling nearly 3,000 cups of coffee during its opening weekend last November.

Opening a coffee chain in Singapore isn't a sure bet for success, however, as fans of Flash Coffee would remember.

10 more outlets in the pipeline

So what's on the menu at Tomoro Coffee?

There's the basic options for the coffee aficionados among us — from Flat White ($4.90) to Caffe Americano ($3.90)

Their Oatside Series features some rather interesting menu items such as Manuka Oat Latte ($5.90) and Choco Oat Latte ($5.90).

If coffee isn't your jam, alternatives such as Strawberry Jasmine Smoothie (S$6.50) and the Strawberry Coconut Frappe (S$5.90) are available.

Something exciting to look forward to is that Tomoro Coffee isn't just stopping at one outlet.

It is looking to expand its footprint across Singapore, potentially opening 10 more outlets within the coming months, as reported by World Coffee Portal.

The Jakarta-based coffee chain was founded by Xing Wei Yuan in 2022.

Opening an outlet in NUS represents a homecoming of sorts for the CEO, who completed an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree at NUS in 2021.

Address: 1 Hon Sui Sen Drive, Level 2, NUS Hon Sui Sen Memorial Library, Singapore 117588

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays 8am to 6.30pm, Saturdays 8am to 2pm, closed on Sundays

