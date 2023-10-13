Gone in a flash: Flash Coffee closes all 11 outlets as it makes Singapore exit

Flash Coffee has exited Singapore and all its 11 outlets here have ceased operations, said the coffee chain on Friday (Oct 13).

The firm's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) David Brunier and director Sebastian Hannecker had given notice on Wednesday (Oct 11) that the company is unable to continue its business "by reason of liabilities", reported The Business Times.

The company has filed for a voluntary winding-up due to its liabilities, with BDO Advisory appointed as the liquidator.

But this news might come as a shock to some, considering their success in May, where it raised US$50 million (S$68 million) in an extended Series B funding round.

Despite having opened more than 200 stores globally in two years, Flash Coffee has reportedly been downsizing its operations in various markets, including Singapore since last year, BT reported.

It had almost 30 outlets in Singapore in 2021.

Flash Coffee said today (Oct 13) that the decision to cease operations in Singapore completely is to "further consolidate our future efforts and to double down on our most promising markets", reported CNA.

The coffee chain has also ceased their online orders on the company's app and on delivery app GrabFood.

Baristas on strike?

Earlier today, a TikTok user Resonancereviews posted a video showing Flash Coffee's Jurong Point outlet closed during regular operational hours.

Surprised with the sudden closure, Resonancereviews asked in the video: "So early close?"

There was a metal barrier placed at the entrance indicating that it was closed. There was also a bright yellow poster next to it where it was written "On strike!"

"In light of several late salary payouts, this outlet will be closed indefinitely.

"Your Flash baristas islandwide deserve a conducive work environment. We thank you for these memories. Till next time, goodbye."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@resonancereviews/video/7289048555837263122?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7270703993557550600[/embed]

Resonancereviews told AsiaOne that he enjoyed their drinks and that he is "sad they are closing".

AsiaOne was at three of Flash Coffee outlets today, One George Street, Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Guoco Tower.

There were some people seen counting stock at the One George Street and Changi Airport outlets but it's unclear if they are Flash Coffee's employees.

Over at Guoco Tower, a notice has been placed on the shutters, stating that the unit has been repossessed by TPC Commercial Pte Ltd.

'Our staff in Singapore are not on strike': Flash Coffee

In response to the TikTok video, Flash Coffee told CNA: "Contrary to reports, our staff in Singapore are not on 'strike'."

"We ceased operations at our 11 stores and consequently, our baristas are not required to report to work."

When asked about the layoffs of their employees, Flash Coffee said that they are "proactively assisting" affected team members.

"Most of our Singapore head office staff have been offered roles in other markets or with our regional team. Additionally, we are actively trying to connect our baristas with opportunities in other coffee chains," it added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Flash Coffee for comment.

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com