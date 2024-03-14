Popular dessert shop Yat Ka Yan opens second outlet in Bugis

Fans of the popular Yat Ka Yan Dessert shop can rejoice.

On March 6, the dessert shop announced the grand opening of its second outlet, located in Bugis.

In a separate social media post, Yat Ka Yan Dessert gave a sneak peek of the new space. "Same feel, different vibes," the caption said.

Aesthetically, this new venue is worlds apart from the relatively unassuming, old-school look of its Fortune Centre outlet, which was its only shop until now.

Though the look of the shop may be different, fans will be delighted to know that its dessert menu remains as diverse as ever.

A variety of local sweet treats being served up include Yam Paste ($5.90), Chendol ($4), Durian Chendol ($7.50) and Avocado Sago ($8) among others.

If you're not keen on a bowl of dessert, you can go for a savoury main such as its Cai Po Chee Cheong Fun ($5) instead.

Yat Ka Yan Dessert has amassed quite a following at its original location.

On Google reviews, the stall has a stellar 4.7 out of five rating from more than 900 reviewers.

Located in the second floor of Fortune Centre, many have called it "a hidden gem".

With regard to the menu item one shouldn't miss out on, that would be the Durian Chendol.

"The chendol is not too sweet and has very nice fragrance of gula melaka," one customer commented.

Another mentioned how much they love durian and that Yat Ka Yan Dessert's Durian Chendol is simply "mind blowing".

Given its popularity, the Fortune Centre outlet can get busy at peak periods.

So with the opening of the second shop, it's near enough to take a stroll over to the next one for some lovely local desserts.

Address: 9 Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-03, Singapore 188098

Opening hours:12pm – 12am, Wednesdays to Mondays, Closed on Tuesdays

