Malaysian drivers can now apply to convert to Singapore driving licences online in new trial

Hold a Malaysian driving licence and want/need to convert to a Singapore driving licence? The good news is, you can now kickstart the conversion application online!

The Singapore Police Force made an official statement on July 14, citing a reduction in wait and transaction times at the Traffic Police HQ as the motivating factors behind this trial. There is currently no end date for this pilot.

Under this new protocol, an applicant's eligibility will be verified before an appointment date is set. When an application is submitted, a follow-up email will be sent requesting the user furnish the authorities with all of the appropriate supporting documents.

When all the documents are in order, and the foreign driving licence holder meets all the conversion eligibility requirements, an appointment date will be set for them to stop by the Traffic Police HQ for final verification and completion of the conversion process.

There is no change to the other requirements in the conversion process, meaning you'll still have to pass your Singapore theory tests (BTT in this case) in order to finalise the conversion. You can access the online portal for the licence conversion here!

