Malaysian entrepreneur and content creator Khairul Aming closes factory, treats staff to day out ahead of Hari Raya

When the boss closes the factory for a day, employees might fear the worst.

But for Malaysian entrepreneur Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, also known as Khairul Aming, it was a cause for celebration.

In the spirit of Hari Raya, the 32-year-old, who is also a content creator with more than four million followers on Instagram, rewarded his nearly 100 employees with a day out, staying true to his reputation for generosity.

Khairul shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday (March 25), providing a sneak peek into the festivities for the day.

The first order of business was to shop for traditional Hari Raya outfits.

"Every year we do this and it's the same [way]. Just pick what you want, regardless of colour or design.

"What's important is that men receive a complete set of top and samping (traditional sarong) while women receive a baju kurung (traditional dress) and tudung (headscarf)," Khairul said.

Next, the team headed to the supermarket to do some grocery shopping in preparation for Hari Raya.

Khairul admitted that this was his favourite part of the day as he got to see first-hand which of his employees were unfamiliar with household shopping as they frantically called their partners or mothers for guidance.

With shopping carts filled to the brim, it was time to pay and Khairul hired a lorry to help ease the hassle of his employees bringing such a large amount of groceries home.

After personally handing out green packets to each employee, the day ended on a high as Khairul brought his entire team to Renai Hotel Kota Bharu, a five-star hotel in Kelantan, for a mass iftar.

He shared: "I'm happy to share my blessings with my staff. Hopefully, we can continue this tradition in the years to come."

In the comments section, netizens were moved by his generosity, with many calling him an inspiration.

A user wrote: "The only content creator in Malaysia that makes me smile while shedding tears. Wish to be like him some day."

"Hopefully, I get to open my own law firm one day and treat the company like this," another commented.

A number of cheeky netizens asked if any employees were resigning, so they could take their place and enjoy these benefits.

A treat from the boss

Last September, Khairul temporarily closed both his factories in Kelantan for his employees to enjoy a five-day trip.

The all-expenses-paid stay was in a 5-star Penang seaside resort, where they got to enjoy activities such as beach volleyball, watersports and a visit to a waterpark.

During the vacation, Khairul noted that while the trip was compulsory, no work-related discussions were allowed.

