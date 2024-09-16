Malaysian Haidilao waitress who gained fame for her dance moves set to perform in Singapore outlets in September

Bai Huining, better known by her moniker Xiao Bai, is not your typical waitress.

Apart from food, the Malaysian is also serving up dance moves at work.

It all started from a video posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu in June, of Xiao Bai dancing to a catchy K-pop bop in a Haidilao outlet in Penang.

The post went viral with more thank 64,000 likes, and ever since then, she's been regularly posting videos of herself performing sick dance routines and gaining fans along the way.

At the time of writing, Xiao Bai has 10,000 followers on Xiaohongshu and 29,000 followers on her personal Instagram account, Huining1218.

She has gained such a following that people reportedly end up at her workplace not as Haidilao customers, but as Xiao Bai fans.

This offering is perhaps nothing strange to Haidilao, given the other unique dining experiences the Chinese hotpot chain can provide — from complimentary manicure and pedicure services to hair washing services.

And it won't be long before Singaporeans can enjoy Xiao Bai's talents.

On Sept 4, Haidilao Singapore announced via its social media channels that she'll be making the short trip across the Causeway to visit 10 Haidilao outlets here.

The caption reads: "From September 23 to 27, [Xiao Bai] will be performing live dance shows at 10 Haidilao locations across Singapore!"

Haidilao Singapore urged fans to reserve tables to avoid disappointment.

Xiao Bai is set to begin her "Singapore tour" on Sept 23 at Paya Lebar Quarter and the final leg will be at Northpoint City at Sept 27, from 10pm to 12am.

The other Haidilao outlets included in her dance performance tour include Plaza Singapura, IMM, Jurong Point, Wisma Atria, Royal Square@Novena, Marina Square, Vivo CIty and Seletar Mall.

If you're keen on something different for your next hotpot meal, this could be worth a shot.

