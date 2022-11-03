Winner winner, hot pot dinner: Haidilao launches $10 weekly platters deal, offers free furry tote bags and cup figurines 

The wet season is truly upon us, and the November rains have fallen.

If that sends a chill throughout your body, perhaps it’s time to indulge in one of our beloved local food staples – hot pot to warm your bones.

But as Singaporeans, it’s so us to seek out the best hot pot deals to get more bang for your buck.

Enter our beloved hot pot chain Haidilao.

Despite so many hot pot joints to choose from, Haidilao remains a firm local favourite.

And to reward Singaporeans for a decade of patronage, the Chinese hot pot restaurant is launching a weekly $10 deal as part of their tenth anniversary celebrations.

From now till Dec 4, Haidilao is offering diners a selection of two full-portion dishes at just $10 each! That translates to savings of up to 65 per cent, and thus making your meal much friendlier on the wallet.

Head down this week (Oct 31 – Nov 6) and you and your friends can choose from the Aussie lamb shoulder or signature mashed prawn paste at the advertised promo price. The complete promo details are as follows:

Promo date Promo items Oct 31- Nov 6 Aussie lamb shoulder and signature mashed prawn paste Nov 7 - Nov 13 Iberico pork and Haidilao flavoured beef Nov 14 - Nov 20 Squid balls in ink sauce and US beef Nov 21 - Nov 27 Sliced fish and pork jowl Nov 28 - Dec 4 Pork belly rolls and beef short plate

The offer is valid only for dine-in and is available across all outlets islandwide, so that means you and your friends don't have to travel far.

However, that's not all.

Haidilao is giving you even more reasons to visit with some adorable freebies.

As shared by food and lifestyle account Jxeats, simply purchase a full portion of US wagyu beef or seafood platter and stand to walk out with a free furry tiger tote bag.

The clip also mentions that you will get to enjoy a free upgrade to a Coke float with any purchase of Coke. Plus, you will also get an adorable teddy bear cup figurine to boot.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jxeats/video/7161362947862809857?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Do take note though that the free furry tote bag, teddy bear cup figurine and Coke float upgrade are only available at its newest outlet at Northshore Plaza.

Haidilao's Northshore Plaza outlet only open recently as part of their tenth anniversary.

It's the chain's first smart outlet which uses the latest technology such as AI-powered robotics, RFID inventory tracking system and QR codes to deliver a more efficient hot pot experience.

Address: 407 Northshore Drive #01-01, Northshore Plaza I, Singapore 820407

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10.30am - 4am

timothywee@asiaone.com

