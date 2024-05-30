Malaysian influencer gifts 17-year-old son Mercedes Benz and RM10,000 after doing well in exams

Liana Rosli had been all nerves while waiting for her son, Faris, to get his results for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), the exam equivalent to Singapore's O-Levels.

But she had nothing to fear because the boy aced it.

Thrilled, the Malaysian entrepreneur and influencer decided to reward her son, 17, with a shiny new Mercedes Benz and RM10,000 (S$2,857).

She shared a video of this on her Instagram on Monday (May 27).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7eJYGQPj3x/[/embed]

In the short clip, Liana was seen passing Faris the keys to his new car, and he reacted by squealing in delight.

She then gave him a cheque for RM10,000.

"I love you," Liana said to her son as they both reached in for a hug.

In the comments section of the post, netizens shared their joy with the mother and son.

"I congratulate Liana for successfully educating her son," said one netizen.

In another post on Instagram by Faris on May 27, he not only shared the good news, but also thanked his mother for all her support and love.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7d41Y8vpg0/?img_index=1[/embed]

"Without my mother's prayers and blessings, I would not have been able to get my good results for SPM. Mother, you are everything to me and your love is priceless and nothing can replace it," he said.

An emotional results day

In another Instagram post on May 27, Liana showed what went down on results day.

Prior to getting his grades, Faris' teachers and loved ones cheered and clapped for him.

A woman, supposedly his teacher, used a piece of paper to slowly reveal the scores on his results slip.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7dPxJePp53/[/embed]

As she moved the paper down further, more As appeared.

In response, people around Faris screamed and clapped.

When everything had been revealed, Faris and his mother burst into tears of joy.

