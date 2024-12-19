Malaysian restaurant blends nostalgia and flavour with Super Ring milkshake, netizens join in with other ideas

Most Singaporeans would be familiar with the distinct bright orange tint of Super Ring anywhere.

After all, this popular cheese snack is an integral part of many of our childhoods — maybe even adulthood for some.

But would you still try it if it were blended up and made into a creamy milkshake?

That's exactly what Sahabat Bistro — a restaurant in Malaysia that calls itself "not your typical mamak shop" (mamak means uncle in Tamil) — is serving up.

For RM 5.50 (S$1.70), diners can try the unique Super Ring Milkshake — concocted with a blend of ice, condensed milk, full cream milk, ice cream and the most important ingredient: Super Ring.

A scoop of ice cream and some crushed Super Ring complete the unique beverage.

A TikTok clip of the milkshake, posted by the restaurant last Saturday (Dec 14), became viral, garnering 570,000 views and 1,633 comments — with many netizens throwing in their own unusual flavour ideas.

"Next, sambal prawns with chendol," one comment read.

Another stated: "Next, carrot milk with fish head curry."

"Next, sambal belacan and beef lung nasi lemak ice blended," another user continued.

A few netizens were in disbelief at such a creation, several suggesting that it might send them to the hospital.

"Ain't no way this is a real menu," a commentor expressed.

Another simply said: "Human food is getting weirder now."

