Bet gone wrong: Malaysian woman claims husband divorced her after Argentina's World Cup loss

A woman in Malaysia was caught off guard when her husband divorced her because of Argentina's loss during this year's World Cup finals.

He had made a bet with a friend to do so and followed through on it — divorcing her with "triple talaq", she claimed.

The term refers to an Islamic practice which allows a Muslim man to immediately divorce his wife by saying the word talaq (divorce) thrice.

A screenshot of this claim was posted to Threads on Monday (July 20) by a user named raudah.24, who is seemingly a friend of the woman in question.



In the screenshot, the devasted wife stated that she was at a loss after her husband declared triple talaq upon returning home from watching the match.

"Behaving like a madman, treating divorce like a game," the post read.

In Malaysia, this practice is recognised by the Syariah Court provided it is reported to them within seven days.

The Threads post has since garnered over 950,000 views and thousands of comments — with some questioning the validity of the woman's claims and others slamming the man for his actions.

It even reached Malaysia's former minister for religious affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakr, who gave his input on the alleged matter in a Threads post on July 21.

According to the Islamic scholar, the condition the man stated for triple talaq — Argentina losing — was met.

He warned, however, that the couple should avoid going to social media or relying on public opinion to determine if their marriage has legally ended.

Instead, they should refer the matter to the Syariah court or relevant religious authorities in order to understand the legal implications of this situation, he advised.

The former minister also reminded Muslims to be very careful with their words, even if they are joking, as what they say could lead to serious consequences.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com