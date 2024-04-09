'Malaysia's food is definitely more delicious than Singapore's,' claims Taiwanese YouTuber

It's a question for the ages and one that has sparked countless impassioned debates — does Malaysia or Singapore have better food?

According to one Taiwanese influencer and content creator residing in Singapore, the answer is clear.

In an Instagram post on March 26, YouTuber Hugo Liu declared Malaysia's rendition of bak kut teh not only tastier, but that the country also trumps Singapore when it comes to food in general.

Hugo, whose partner is Singaporean, stated that Malaysia's bak kut teh — with its herby darker-hued broth — is similar to Taiwan's "medicinal pork rib soup".

"The soup is smooth and delectable," he wrote.

But he admitted that his spice intolerance is a contributing factor as to why he doesn't quite appreciate the bak kut teh found in Singapore, which has a highly peppery soup base.

Hugo added that the dish in Malaysia is also customisable to the liking of patrons: "You can choose the ingredients. If you like fattier meat, you can order pork belly, if you enjoy eating innards you can add on intestines. Personally, I recommend that everyone should order the dough fritters, it goes so well with the soup and is really delicious."

In the post, Hugo also recommended the stall they patronised in Kuala Lumpur, Yik See Ho Bak Kut Teh, which has a four-star rating on Google.

The Taiwanese then went a step further to cement his vote for the country with better food.

"After seeing so many posts on food in Malaysia… you might have a question. Is Malaysian food really that much better than Singapore's?" he asked, acknowledging that such a statement would be deemed "politically incorrect".

Describing the two countries' cuisines as "disciples from the same sect", he stated with confidence however, that "Malaysia's food is definitely more delicious than Singapore's".

Hugo added: "Just ask any random person on the street in Singapore and they would say the same."

Commenters to the post did not seem to disagree, with one netizen stating: "Only when it comes to food can Malaysia be compared to Singapore. I am Malaysian."

Another added: "Spoken from a Taiwanese who knows his food."

