Malaysia's largest carnival, popcorn festival & other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer.

Apart from your usual Johor Bahru (JB) routine and revisiting the same old haunts, we've put together a list of activities and places to explore so that your weekends can be a tad more interesting.

EURO FUN PARK

Euro Fun Park is Malaysia's largest travelling amusement park and it's coming to Johor Bahru this Jan 22 through to March 22.

The amusement park will be set up near Aeon Mall Terbrau City, boasting over 20 rides and attractions that will please every park-goer. No doubt it will beat every pasar malam carnival we've been to in Singapore at least.

Ride on the Euro Wheel for a bird's-eye view of the surrounding, and if you're looking for something to get your adrenaline pumping, get on the Vortex and Challenger to test your limits.

If you're game for some thrill, try walking through the Frightmare without letting out a scream.

Apart from rides, there are carnival games for you to try your hand at winning a stuffed toy home.

So if you're going to be in JB over the Chinese New Year long weekend, here's one place you can pop by for some fun and excitement after a long day of visiting.

Where: Aeon Mall Tebrau City, No 1, Jalan Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

WOMEI CINEPLEX FIRST POPCORN FESTIVAL AT BELETIME DANGA BAY

Womei Cineplex at Beletime Danga Bay is having its first Popcorn Festival happening this Jan 23 to 27.

Flash your movie ticket and bring home as much popcorn as you can in a food container. The BYO (bring your own) container can range from bowls to pots and pails, you name it!

But, the container can only be carried by one person, without help from other people. So don't be kiasu and bring home beyond what you can carry.

When: Jan 23 to 27, 4pm to 9pm

Where: No.01-01, Shopping Mall Ground Floor, Bay Point Persiaran Danga Perdana Country Garden, Danga Bay, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

TEBRAU FOOD TRUCK PARK

The food truck scene is big in the US, but if you can't travel all the way to the states, our neighbouring city has its very own share of food trucks that are growing in popularity.

Tebrau Food Truck Park is where you can get your fill on grub ranging from finger food, main dishes, drinks and desserts from 14 different food trucks.

🚛 14 FOODTRUCK 📆 16 JANUARI 2020 ⏰ 630 ptg hingga 12 mlm 📍 waze : TEBRAU Food Truck Park . 🚭 NO SMOKING AREA 🚮 CLEAN AS... Posted by TEBRAU Food Truck Park on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

There are even tables and chairs around so you don't have to take food away or stand around while stuffing your face.

Where: Jln Harmonium 24/1, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor (Infront of Toppen Shopping Centre), 6pm to 12am Daily

CAR BOOT SALE

Car Boot Sale kembali lagi yang menjual baju bundle dan preloved items serendah RM5 pada 24 Januari dan 25 Januari ini... Posted by Visit Johor on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Refresh your wardrobe with preloved items that are going for less than RM5 (S$1.66) at the Car Boot Sale, held at FoodFashion.

You can go through racks of clothes, bags, shoes and accessories that are all affordably priced, some of which may even be from luxury branded names.

When: Jan 24 to 25, 5pm to 12am

Where: FoodFashion, No. 16-01, Jalan Dataran Larkin 6, Johor Bahru

