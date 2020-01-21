Malaysia's largest carnival, popcorn festival & other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend

PHOTO: Instagram/@eurofunpark_malaysia
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer.

Apart from your usual Johor Bahru (JB) routine and revisiting the same old haunts, we've put together a list of activities and places to explore so that your weekends can be a tad more interesting.

EURO FUN PARK

Euro Fun Park is Malaysia's largest travelling amusement park and it's coming to Johor Bahru this Jan 22 through to March 22.

The amusement park will be set up near Aeon Mall Terbrau City, boasting over 20 rides and attractions that will please every park-goer. No doubt it will beat every pasar malam carnival we've been to in Singapore at least.

Ride on the Euro Wheel for a bird's-eye view of the surrounding, and if you're looking for something to get your adrenaline pumping, get on the Vortex and Challenger to test your limits. 

If you're game for some thrill, try walking through the Frightmare without letting out a scream.   

Apart from rides, there are carnival games for you to try your hand at winning a stuffed toy home. 

So if you're going to be in JB over the Chinese New Year long weekend, here's one place you can pop by for some fun and excitement after a long day of visiting.

Where: Aeon Mall Tebrau City, No 1, Jalan Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

WOMEI CINEPLEX FIRST POPCORN FESTIVAL AT BELETIME DANGA BAY

Womei Cineplex第1届爆米花节吃货盛典🍿 爆米花免费带回家！任意装满！ 活动期间，凭当场观影后的票根免费带爆米花回家分享，请自带任意食品固体容器越大越好哦😱 🕓活动时间：1月23/24/25/26/27 ...

Posted by Beletime Danga Bay on Friday, 17 January 2020

Womei Cineplex at Beletime Danga Bay is having its first Popcorn Festival happening this Jan 23 to 27. 

Flash your movie ticket and bring home as much popcorn as you can in a food container. The BYO (bring your own) container can range from bowls to pots and pails, you name it!

But, the container can only be carried by one person, without help from other people. So don't be kiasu and bring home beyond what you can carry.

When: Jan 23 to 27, 4pm to 9pm
Where: No.01-01, Shopping Mall Ground Floor, Bay Point Persiaran Danga Perdana Country Garden, Danga Bay, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

TEBRAU FOOD TRUCK PARK

Posted by TEBRAU Food Truck Park on Thursday, 16 January 2020

The food truck scene is big in the US, but if you can't travel all the way to the states, our neighbouring city has its very own share of food trucks that are growing in popularity.

Tebrau Food Truck Park is where you can get your fill on grub ranging from finger food, main dishes, drinks and desserts from 14 different food trucks. 

🚛 14 FOODTRUCK 📆 16 JANUARI 2020 ⏰ 630 ptg hingga 12 mlm 📍 waze : TEBRAU Food Truck Park . 🚭 NO SMOKING AREA 🚮 CLEAN AS...

Posted by TEBRAU Food Truck Park on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

There are even tables and chairs around so you don't have to take food away or stand around while stuffing your face.

Where: Jln Harmonium 24/1, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor (Infront of Toppen Shopping Centre), 6pm to 12am Daily

CAR BOOT SALE

Car Boot Sale kembali lagi yang menjual baju bundle dan preloved items serendah RM5 pada 24 Januari dan 25 Januari ini...

Posted by Visit Johor on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Refresh your wardrobe with preloved items that are going for less than RM5 (S$1.66) at the Car Boot Sale, held at FoodFashion. 

You can go through racks of clothes, bags, shoes and accessories that are all affordably priced, some of which may even be from luxury branded names. 

When: Jan 24 to 25, 5pm to 12am
Where: FoodFashion, No. 16-01, Jalan Dataran Larkin 6, Johor Bahru

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Johor Baru Weekend planner travel Events and Listings

Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB tomorrow
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife

