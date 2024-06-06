Man takes 6 months to plan proposal disguised as an art exhibition, complete with QR code and posters 

She wanted a proposal in Japan, but instead he brought Japan to her.

TikTok user Chonkychonkerzz, or Carrie, thought it would be nothing more than a trip to the museum with her boyfriend for their anniversary.

But the exhibition they were visiting on Dec 11, 2023, Stories of Japan, was no ordinary one.

Carrie's boyfriend had put together an elaborate "art exhibition" in Dhoby Ghaut, with the hopes of making her his wife by the end of the visit.

Needless to say, his partner was blissfully unaware of this in the lead-up to the big day.

On Wednesday (June 5), Carrie posted a TikTok carousel showing the effort her boyfriend had put in to ensure this art exhibition looked professional and believable.

Prior to the visit, he even sent her a poster of the event.

According to the poster, this photography exhibition is in its second edition and costs $25 per entry.

"Looks believable to me," Carrie sheepishly noted in the TikTok post.

Who could blame her? He had even forward her a convincing-looking email confirmation of their booking, complete with a QR code.

During their museum visit, photos of Japan were framed up and hung on the walls for "visitors" to enjoy.

Then, it was time for the proposal.

At the museum, Carrie, who was blindfolded, was told this was a sensory experience related to the exhibition.

But when she removed the blindfold, a blackboard stared back at her and had it all spelt out.

"Told him I wanted to be proposed to in Japan but he brought Japan to me," Carrie said.

Her partner took six months to plan out this elaborate marriage proposal.

Behind the photos of Stories to Japan were actually photos of the couple and they went down memory lane while enjoying each other's company.

A Scrabble board surrounded by fairy lights was also a nice touch, given that the couple played the board game on their first few dates.

AsiaOne has reached out to Carrie for more information.

In the comments section, netizens congratulated the couple and also expressed their shock at the amount of effort put into the proposal.

One TikTok user commented: "This is the sweetest thing ever. I'm so, so happy you got to experience such a thoughtful, memorable proposal like this."

"Disguised as an exhibition? Girl, you won. Congratulations!" a TikTok user said.

Another netizen mentioned how this was "straight out of a romantic novel".

She added: "Didn't know men like those existed in real life."

Some women also said they wanted something like this for their marriage proposals (gentlemen, take note).

