Managing tantrums and meltdowns when travelling with a toddler

Travelling is usually a fun activity for most people but it could be stressful when you are travelling with a toddler on a plane- and alone!

What more if you are 32,000 feet above ground?

I truly empathise with those who are travelling alone with a toddler because I know the amount of prep one needs to do in order to make it smooth and breezy. Is that even possible?

Well, here are some tips you can try to make travelling with a toddler on a plane easier and more enjoyable:

PACKING

Wear something comfy like jeans, a t-shirt you can nurse in (if you're breastfeeding), and shoes that are easy to slip on/off. Bring a scarf that can double as a blanket, can be thrown on over your t-shirt if spit-up/mess happens, or be used as a nursing shawl.

Bring extra diapers (one for every three-hour journey) and one to two extra changes of clothes. You want to be prepared if they throw up or if food spills all over them.

Travel really light. Pack only the things you need for the duration of your travel. It's a good idea to pack them into zipper bags too. This helps you stay organised and the bags double as a wet bag or a garbage bag.

Carry a backpack that can go under the seat so it'll be easier for you to grab stuff.

FOOD

PHOTO: Pixabay

Bring your own food as some airlines may not serve kids' meals or anything that are suitable for a toddler. Else, you can call early and check with the airline if they do provide kids' meals.

Pack healthy snacks like dried fruits, biscuits, cereals, and lollipops to offer to your toddler when he gets hungry or restless. It's a good idea to bring more of it just in case you want some too.

Straws and sporks (2-in-1 utensils) are great as they are easy to manage and allow your child to feed himself.

Avoid giving too much sweet/sugary foods that may elevate your child's hyperactivity.

ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTO: Pixabay

Pack his favourite toys as it'll keep him comforted throughout the journey.

There's a time and place for electronic devices, and while flying with a toddler is one of them!

Colouring pencils, crayons and a scrap book are great to keep them occupied and kill time.

Bring a book or two so that you can read with your toddler when he feels restless.

IN THE PLANE

Try to request for the aisle seat as toddlers may get restless when they are on your lap near the window. Plus, it is also easier for you to get in and out.