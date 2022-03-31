March birthstone: Aquamarine jewellery to get for your birth month

Aquamarine has long been associated as the symbol of hope and the promise of a better future. Known as the first birthstone for the spring season, the sea blue crystal represents vitality, purity, loyalty and friendship.
While it is a meaningful piece to add to your jewellery collection, we have to admit that the dazzlingly blue birthstone is a stunning must-have whether you're born in the month of March or not.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best aquamarine jewellery pieces to add to cart.
Divas Dream Necklace, $21,700, Bvlgari
Buy it here
Elsa Peretti Wave Five-row Ring, USD$750, Tiffany & Co.
Buy it here
Tiffany Soleste® Pendant, USD$3,500, Tiffany & Co.
Buy it here
Nanis Dancing In The Rain Aquamarine Ring, $1,878, Goldheart
Buy it here
Colourella White Gold Aquamarine & Diamond Ring, $2,118, Goldheart
Buy it here
READ ALSO: Local jewellery designer Marilyn Tan finds inspiration close to home
Josephine Aigrette Ring, £6,680, Chaumet
Buy it here
Large Diorette Ring, $28,600, Dior
Buy it here
Gold Birthstone Necklace, $59, By Invite Only
Buy it here
Siren Fine Chain Bracelet, $260, Monica Vinader
Buy it here
Siren Cluster Cocktail Ring, $375, Monica Vinader
Buy it here
READ ALSO: 10 bold and bright earrings to wear that are real conversation starters
This article was first published in Her World Online.