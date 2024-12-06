Marina Bay has its first-ever World Christmas Market and it's pet-friendly - here are some things you can do

As the holidays draw upon us, many of us are starting to make plans to spend quality time with our loved ones — and there's no reason for our furbabies to be left out!

From now until Dec 25, the inaugural World Christmas Market will be taking place at Marina Bay.

The event has no entry fee — and it's also pet-friendly so your furry friends can join in the festivities too.

Retail booths

Here, visitors can expect to shop at row upon row of retail booths selling a variety of goodies from handmade crafts to Christmas decorations and even blind boxes including Pop Mart's popular Labubu figurines.

There's also a dedicated row catered to pets with everything from toys to accessories and festive treats.

F&B options

When you're feeling peckish, head on over to the Feast Street where you'll find a variety of F&B options.

Offerings range from festive classics like bratwursts and mulled wine to novel bites like sushi tacos and the viral Dubai chocolate-inspired ice-cream — all of which you can enjoy at the spacious seating area while taking in Singapore's skyline.

For those who fancy a drink, there's even a pop-up rooftop bar.

Christmas tree shopping

While it's not as common in Singapore, picking out fresh trees is a huge Christmas tradition in many other countries.

At the event's Christmas Tree Farm, visitors can purchase fresh Christmas trees as well as ornaments and other decorations to go with it.

Performances and activities

Live stage performances will take place throughout the event to add to the festive cheer — including The Christmas Musical.

During these performances, visitors can expect a mixture of classic Christmas carols, dance numbers and theatre acts.

To help create lasting memories, there'll also be a Snow Globe Picture Booth located in the heart of the bazaar — as well as a 360-degree video booth.

For those visiting with children or simply want to have some good ol' carnival fun, head on over to the funfair area for some exciting games and rides including a carousel, pirate ship and train ride.

For a good cause

In the spirit of the season of giving, visit the Wish Plaza by non-profit organisation Brands For Good — a tent filled with charity booths that visitors can shop at for a good cause.

Some beneficiaries that set up their booths there include Hope for Animals, Helping Joy Ltd and Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd.

Direct donations are also accepted here.

Address: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940

Opening hours: 5pm to 11pm (Mon to Thu), 4pm to 11pm (Fri to Sun)

