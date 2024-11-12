More light displays, giant Santa, 'snow': Christmas Wonderland returns with fan favourites and new experiences

Come end November, you'll get to witness the splendour of Italian gothic architecture right here in Singapore at this year's Christmas Wonderland.

The 11th edition of this popular fair is returning to Gardens by the Bay from Nov 29 this year to Jan 1, 2025.

At this year's event, an all-new 20m light display design for the Spalliera, handmade by artisans from the south of Italy, will be making its first appearance.

The attraction is inspired by the famous Orvieto Cathedral in Italy and features more than 100,000 LED bulbs.

A specially commissioned soundtrack called Magic of Christmas by Singaporean composer-conductor Darius Lim will also be making its debut as 'snow' falls over the display during Blizzard Time — a perennial favourite feature of the event alongside the Spalliera.

Ticket prices to Christmas Wonderland for adults differ depending on timeslot and date, ranging from $9 to $15.

For children aged three to 12, tickets are $7.

More information on ticketing can be found on their official website.

Light displays

In this edition of the annual yuletide event, visitors can also expect more festive light displays including a larger-than-life 5m Santa Claus climbing a Supertree, as well as a trio of giant Merry Bears hanging out by the Lawn.

Some other highlights include a 50m Walk of Lights tunnel consisting of more than 75,000 bulbs and Odette's Dance — a mixed-media light installation inspired by the famous Swan Lake ballet.

Return of fan favourites

This year's Christmas Wonderland will see the return of several fan favourites — including the Garden Rhapsody at the Supertree Grove, a light and sound show where the Supertrees are illuminated and dance to various Christmas classics.

Other favourites include Santa's Village where visitors can take photos with Father Christmas in his home and a carnival with plenty of games and rides, including a double-storey Venetian horse carousel.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of performances, with an expanded entertainment line-up featuring more artistes, flash mobs and 50 per cent more choral performances than the previous edition of Christmas Wonderland.

Get ready to dine and shop

What's a Christmas Wonderland without some good ol' grub, right?

When it's time for a recharge, there are also F&B offerings available from popular establishments like Brewerkz, Harry's and Churros Republic.

Those in need of retail therapy or last-minute Christmas shopping can check out Mistletoe Alley.

Here, visitors can shop in brightly coloured festive huts and be greeted by cheery elves to add to the Christmas spirit.

Giveaway

In this season of giving, visitors can also stand a chance to win vouchers and merchandise when they take part in CDG Zig's Jolly Jackpot Giveaway by collecting stamps at selected stations around the event.

The giveaway is subject to availability.

Address: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Session times: 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm, 930pm. Last entry at 10.15pm

