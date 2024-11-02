Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland at Changi Airport: Carnival games, snow shows, meet-and-greets and inflatable waterpark from November

Hello Kitty fans can look forward to stepping into the festive season with Hello Kitty and Friends as they take over Changi Airport from now until Feb 16, 2025.

In conjunction with Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, the fifth installment of the Changi Festive Village is transforming into a Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland — where visitors can expect photo opportunities, games, prizes and more.

Snap a picture with the massive 8m-tall Hello Kitty topiary at the Terminal 3 departure hall, take a slide down a 7m rainbow slide, or add to your Sanrio collection with your favourite merchandise at the adjacent retail booth.

The rest of the airport, including Terminals 1 through 4, will also be decorated with Hello Kitty and Friends topiaries.

Snow shows

Daily snow shows will also be happening until Jan 1 next year, transforming the departure hall into a magical winter wonderland at 7.30pm and 8.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 7.30pm, 8.30pm, and 9.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

Exclusive meet-and-greet sessions

On selected weekends, you can get up close and personal with Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll during exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, where you'll be able to interact and take photos with them.

Running until Dec 22, the meet-and-greet session timings can be found on the Changi Airport website.

Simply spend $50 ($80 for supermarkets and Jewel Changi) in a single receipt on the same day at participating retail and F&B outlets in Changi Airport public areas to redeem a meet-and-greet pass on the Changi app.

Carnival fun

Craving for some fun? Head over to the arrival hall at Terminal 3 for a Hello Kitty and Friends carnival, featuring games, rides, photo booths and prizes to be won.

The carnival, running until Feb 16 next year, is split into different themed zones representing various Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, Hangyodon and more.

Here, you can win tickets and redeem prizes by trying your hand at some carnival games, take a carnival ride with your favourite character, grow your Sanrio collection at the claw and gachapon machines, or snap some pictures at the Sanrio-themed photobooths.

You can purchase carnival tokens on the Changi app.

Alternatively, you can spend $50 ($80 for supermarkets and Jewel Changi) in a single receipt on the same day at participating retail and F&B outlets at Changi Airport public areas to redeem five carnival tokens.

Mastercard and Changi Pay users will get an additional five tokens.

Cosmic Hydropark

Just beyond the carnival at the Terminal 3 Coach Bay, you'll find the Cosmic Hydropark — Changi Airport's first-ever inflatable water park.

Take a dip in the water, challenge yourself to the thrilling obstacle course, or have a water-gun fight with your loved ones.

For the little ones, there's also a smaller kiddy pool for them to soak up the fun safely too.

The Cosmic Hydropark will operate daily until Jan 1, after which it will open on weekends and public holidays only until Feb 16.

Tickets are available at $19 on weekdays and $24 on weekends.

Changi-exclusive Hello Kitty and Friends merchandise

To add to the festivities, you'll also be able to purchase Changi-exclusive Sanrio merchandise, including the Hello Kitty or Cinnamoroll Hand Warmer Cushion ($12.90), the Puffy Bag with Hello Kitty and Friends Bag Charm ($29.90) and more if you spend $60 in a single receipt from now until Dec 31 at Changi Airport, Jewel, or iShopChangi.

Mastercard and Changi Pay users can enjoy the same entitlement at $50.

These limited-edition merchandise will be available while stocks last.

