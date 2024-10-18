Bigger and bolder: Artbox returns to Singapore Expo in 2025 with 600 vendors

Mark your calendars because popular lifestyle marketplace Artbox is returning to Singapore Expo in January 2025.

Next year's rendition, titled Artbox Everyday, is set to be its biggest version yet — think 600 vendors from Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The event is set to run across two consecutive weekends, Jan 17 to 19 and Jan 24 to 26.

Housed at Singapore Expo Hall 4, the 108,000 sq ft space will be transformed into a festival with more than 90 F&B stores and 196 retail outlets, which is 40 per cent more than the 2024 edition.

The event will attempt to recreate the spirit and vibrancy of a local heartland estate through its art and programmes.

Upon arrival, visitors will immediately be greeted by Hero Structure, which is inspired by our local heartland estates.

Using stacked shipping containers, this installation is designed to resemble houses, complete with the familiar communal void deck.

Mirroring its real-world counterpart, the void deck will be filled with immersive activities to look forward to, such as open mic sessions, chess games and fitness activities.

There will even be a new child "enrichment centre", where parents can drop their kids off. Here, the young ones can engage in fun and educational activities like speech and drama classes, as well as interactive t-shirt doodling sessions.

The installation will also house an Artbox Convenience Store, offering a curated selection of exclusive products from local artists.

What's new?

Artbox will also introduce an inaugural event called Trade Day, an initiative that aims to foster collaborations between local entrepreneurs, businesses and industry leaders.

Keynote speakers to look out for include Adrian Ang (SGAG), David Chua (National Youth Council), Johnathan Chua (GRVTY) and Clarence Chan (Bandwagon).

Artbox Express, a "creative canvas on wheels", is another new addition to the event.

This mobile gallery bus service provides round-trip transport for 50 cents for ticket holders from *Scape to Singapore Expo and will feature creative takeovers by contemporary art and design collective Phunk.

Each bus stop will also serve as a creative hub by hosting street performances and immersive art installations.

Visitors to Artbox Everyday also have the chance to win an electric vehicle, the Dongfeng Box, valued at over $90,000. That's excluding the Certificate of Entitlement (COE), of course.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively from ticketing partner Trip.com.

Address: Singapore Expo Hall 4, 1 Expo Drive

Opening hours: Jan 17 to 19, 24 to 26, 12pm to 11pm

Admission: From $5 per ticket on Friday to $8 on a weekend. $100 for a Trade Day ticket, which covers entry to all days of the festival.

amierul@asiaone.com