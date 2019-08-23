Marriage after baby arrives: How to resolve 7 common relationship issues

Why do marriages get out of sync after you become parents? Marriage after Baby can be quarrelsome and fragile. But every day can be Valentine's, if you learn to babyproof your relationship.

Here, we round up a list of common grouses and ask Chan Hon Shek and Lai Fung Ling, senior counsellors at Touch Family Services for tips to strengthen your marriage.

WIFE SAYS: HE EXPECTS ME TO DO ALL THE CHORES AND NIGHT FEEDINGS.

HUSBAND SAYS: BUT SHE IS ON MATERNITY LEAVE!

You need to understand that your husband isn't giving excuses - he is indeed tired after work. But he should also empathise with you - you're recovering from childbirth and are coping with the demands of breastfeeding. You're tired, as well.

"Being on maternity leave doesn't mean that the household and baby duties should fall entirely on the new mum. Husbands still need to share some responsibilities," Hon Shek says. "This is part of building a home together."

In most instances, the wife will tend to be less demanding when she sees that her husband is doing chores, he adds. And instead of fuming silently, Fung Ling advises that you tell Hubby what you need help with. Try not to criticise the way he does the chores and thank him after they're completed.

Remember, conflicts occur because both of you have different expectations, she says. Talk it out. Being clear about your needs prevents and eases tensions.

PHOTO: Unsplash

WIFE SAYS: WHY AREN'T YOU TALKING TO ME?

HUSBAND SAYS: WHY ARE YOU ALWAYS SO ANGRY AND IMPATIENT NOW?

Don't get defensive now. When these questions crop up, it is important for both of you to take a step back and understand each other's viewpoint, advises Hon Shek.

If you feel that Hubby is less loving now, make an effort to self-reflect. Perhaps it's true that you've been too emotional after having a baby, says Fung Ling.

And husbands, have you been bringing negative emotions home from your stressful work environment?

Again, communication is key in helping your other half understand what you need.

WIFE SAYS: HE SABOTAGES BABY'S MEALS AND NAP TIMES.

HUSBAND SAYS: WHEN I TRY TO HELP, SHE SAYS EVERYTHING I DO IS WRONG!

Your childhood experiences may lead to differences in how you want to bring up your kid, say the counsellors. Ideally, you should work them out before Baby is born. One useful way is to attend parenting workshops.

When you have disagreements, seek advice from a trusted friend - who doesn't take sides - to help defuse tensions, suggests Hon Shek.

Don't use an accusatory tone or criticise the way your hubby carries out chores or baby duties, even if they are not done in a manner you prefer, says Fung Ling.

"As long the tasks are completed and do not harm Baby, you should accept it. Give encouraging remarks or suggestions on how it can be done better when he completes it," she adds.

PHOTO: Unsplash

WIFE SAYS: WHO'S IN THE MOOD FOR SEX?!

HUSBAND SAYS: SHE HAS EYES ONLY FOR THE LITTLE ONE.

Sexual intimacy between husband and wife is vital for a strong and happy marriage. Hon Shek has this advice for men: the first step to getting some loving is to lessen your wife's physical load as much as possible. If she's overwhelmed by new-mummy duties, think about how you can help with the chores.