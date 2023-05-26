Avengers assemble at Jewel Changi Airport this June school holidays

SINGAPORE - The Avengers will be taking a much-needed break from saving the universe to assemble amid the lush greenery in Jewel at Changi Airport for the June school holidays.

From Friday to Aug 13, visitors will be treated to interactive exhibits celebrating 60 years of Marvel’s Avengers at Jewel Changi Airport.

Over at Terminal 3, larger-than-life versions of timeless classics from Hasbro Gaming, including Monopoly, Hungry Hungry Hippos and Twister are likely to keep young and old alike entertained for hours.

The event, Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest At Jewel, features 3D installations and interactive displays themed after iconic characters, and pays homage to 60 years of the franchise’s comic books, television, toys and movies.

Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest at Jewel will take place from May 26 to Aug 13, 2023. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

It will also feature a display of light projections on the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, a Marvel-inspired Light and Sound showcase at the HSBC Rain Vortex. The section will be on from May 26 to Aug 13, and can be seen on Mondays to Thursday at 8pm, as well as on Fridays to Sundays at 8pm and 10pm.

Interactive displays

Visitors can have their photos taken with 3m-tall replicas of Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. PHOTOS: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

At the entrance of Shiseido Forest Valley, visitors can see a 5m-tall red and gold statue of Iron Man, and they can also have their photos taken at six Marvel-themed photo spots, including two displays featuring a 3m-tall replica of Captain America’s vibranium shield, as well as Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, standing at 3.5m tall.

The other four interactive displays feature Marvel characters like The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Black Panther.

Visitors can measure their strength against The Incredible Hulk’s by punching the strength meter, and cast spells with holographic fans alongside Doctor Strange.

Those who are up for it can test their strength at the interactive display featuring The Incredible Hulk. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

They can also sit on Black Panther’s throne, and shrink themselves down through a magnifying glass with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

A walk through Marvel’s history

The Canopy Park will take fans through six decades of Marvel’s rich history, with exhibits showcasing major events and characters across the entertainment giant’s staggering catalogue.

The display chronicles Marvel’s major titles, spanning games such as Contest of Champions, story arcs such as Secret Wars and Infinity Gauntlet, as well as beloved characters such as the X-Men, Defenders and Eternals.

An exhibit highlighting the major milestone of Marvel’s history. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Highlights include the introduction of Captain America in 1941, a rare action figure dating back to 1972, and a TV showcasing snippets of a cartoon series.

Life-sized displays of Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be displayed at the Petal Garden at Instagram-worthy spots.

Life-sized statues of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the Petal Garden within Canopy Park. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Visitors can vote for their favourite Avenger via QR codes that can be scanned on information panels next to the installations, as well as snap photos or record videos with an Avengers-themed photo frame.

Larger-than-life games

Hasbro Gaming will be taking over Terminal 3 with fun-filled games and experiences for the whole family. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

The departure hall at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 will transform into a Hall Of Games from Friday to July 16, featuring upsized versions of classic games, among other attractions.

These larger-than-life experiences include photo opportunities with Monopoly tokens, racing to collect points in giant versions of The Game Of Life’s cars, and gobbling up marbles in a supersized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 will feature upsized games such as Hungry Hungry Hippos from May 26 to July 16. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

There will also be digital versions of Connect 4 and Guess Who? and a free-to-play Twister game area.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.