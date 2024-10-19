Maserati GranCabrio arrives in Singapore

"Sing like no one is listening. Love like you have never been hurt. Dance like nobody is watching."

These are the lines that flashed by in a short video from Maserati — a thrilling opener designed to capture the inhibited spirit that is embodied by its new GranCabrio — which is now available in Singapore.

The new convertible variant of the GranTurismo launched here just a few months ago, this new open-top will indeed sing, as it is currently offered here solely as the 'Trofeo' variant that comes equipped with a 542bhp Nettuno V6. That's a fair bit more power than the 490bhp you can get from the sole 'Modena' variant of the GranTurismo offered here.

This V6 differs from the one utilised in the MC20 supercar thanks to its use of a wet sump instead of a dry one, but still gets the wide spread of technology shared with the two-seater, including the use of a pre-chamber ignition system to deliver faster, standardised, and more efficient combustion.

All this power, alongside the engine's peak torque of 650Nm, means you'll be able to reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. Stopping power, meanwhile, comes courtesy of Brembo six-piston fixed callipers at the front, and four-piston items at the rear wheels.

And the GranCabrio will take good care of your loved ones as well. Maserati bills this GranCabrio as an 'authentic four-seater' — promising sufficient comfort for four even on longer journeys.

Those at the front, however, will be able to make quick changes to the car or cabin settings, thanks to the use of a 12.3-inch infotainment screen on top of an 8.8-inch comfort display (through which you can configure the air-conditioning and deploy or retract the roof).

This roof can be operated when driving at speeds of up to 50km/h, and opens in 14 seconds, while taking a total of 16 seconds to close.

Also activated from this comfort screen is a standard neck warmer, which envelops the driver and passenger by blowing warm air directly from the newly designed seats.

For those times when you want to make the GranCabrio dance, it should prove more than capable too, thanks to its double wishbone suspension at the front and multilink suspension setup at the rear. This is further aided by electronic damping control and an electronic self-locking differential.

And when no one is watching, you'll be able to belt along to your favourite tunes. The Maserati GranCabrio comes with an 815W 13-speaker Sonus faber premium sound system as standard, but if this should prove insufficient, a 1,060W, 16-speaker Sonus faber system is also available.

Car Model Price as of press time (excluding COE) Maserati GranCabrio 3.0 Trofeo (A) $888,000

This article was first published in sgCarMart.